Boise State will not renew annual contracts for professional staff

Boise State University has made the decision not to renew annual contracts for professional staff and use appointment letters with no official end dates, according to a letter sent to employees from President Marlene Tromp.

The change to the contracts, advised by the Idaho State Board of Education, will help universities save already decreasing funds. By placing professional staff on appointment letters, they will become at-will employees.

At-will employees are on flexible employment status and have to be notified just 15 days before termination of employment.

“Such flexibility could be critical in staving off other, more drastic measures in the event of a significant enrollment decline,” Tromp wrote in a letter to the staff.

NCAA canceling the conference or shortening the season is a concern to the university, as profits made from games could prove to be a major loss of revenue. Students’ willingness to return to the university in the fall or enrollment of new students could be negatively affected as well, meaning a further loss in revenue.

Professional staff will receive a notice of the change to end their current contracts and will receive an offer of an appointment letter, according to Tromp.

The new change does not guarantee a change in the number or length of furloughs being taken by employees, only that the university has more flexibility to determine the best way to avoid a greater loss in finances, according to Tromp.

“This change to our employment process does not eliminate the possibility that a steep decline in student enrollment may require additional short furloughs, furloughs of a longer duration, permanent salary or hour deductions or the elimination of positions filled by valued colleagues,” Tromp wrote.

An employment FAQ page was created to answer further questions professional staff may have.

“The move away from annual contracts will give the university the maximum flexibility necessary to address financial challenges in a way that may actually protect jobs and each division’s ability to continue to do its important work,” Tromp wrote.