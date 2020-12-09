Wednesday, 9 December 2020
COVID-19News

Boise State updates COVID-19 policies and testing requirements

Photo by Mackenzie Hudson

On Wednesday, Dec. 2, Boise State updated their COVID-19 policies and requirements, including mandatory testing for all members of the campus community returning to campus in the spring semester. 

To slow the spread of positive COVID-19 cases, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people celebrate the holidays either virtually or with members of your household only. Given these recommendations, the university has expressed concerns about students and faculty continuing to gather in large groups over winter break and has expanded their testing options and requirements. 

Boise State is now offering appointment-based testing, according to a Facebook post by the university. 

Testing is required for members of the campus community who want or need to return to campus after Thanksgiving break. Testing is still being offered Monday through Wednesday, Dec. 7-9.

Testing will also be required for anyone returning to campus for the spring semester. To conduct a COVID-19 test, you must register for testing through the Boise State registration form. Individuals are currently not required to pay for testing. However, Boise State will soon bill insurance. 
More information about test scheduling and COVID-19 updates can be found on Boise State’s COVID response page.

[Photo of the administration building on Boise State campus]
Photo by Mackenzie Hudson | The Arbiter
