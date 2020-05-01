Boise State undergraduates volunteer to provide Spanish translating services

With a small number of nationally certified translators in Idaho, attending doctor appointments, court dates or interpreting official documents can be difficult for Spanish speakers in Idaho without a translator.

Dylan McCallum, Rikki Fix, Milena Quiros, Alondra Murillo and Nate Weber are the few Boise State undergraduates who were inspired to pursue volunteer work in Spanish translating at Genesis Community Health.

At a young age, Murillo, a senior majoring in human biology and pre-med, noticed a predominant need for translating services as being someone who comes from a Spanish speaking household herself. During her time at Boise State, she had taken classes to improve her speaking and now hopes to speak Spanish full-time in her career in the medical field.

Currently working at Saint Alphonsus, Murillo has witnessed several cases where non-English speakers come into the hospital looking confused.

“People are already scared going to the emergency room, and then having somebody that doesn’t speak their language is three times harder than it should be, and I just wanted to be that middle man.” Murillo said.

From taking Spanish classes since junior high and even nannying in Spain for three months, Fix is currently a second-degree seeking student looking to apply to medical school and hopes her Spanish can offer servitude to a broader population when she becomes a physician herself.

“I want to be like ‘Hey, I speak Spanish, we don’t need to call in a robot interpreter, we can have a personal appointment without a third person there.’” Fix said.

Fix noticed the importance of having bilingual information available for addressing the coronavirus, but faced challenges when her patients would ask questions about it.

“Most of the news articles around Boise, at least, are all just written in English and any pamphlets, too, so it’s definitely made me realize how important what we are doing is,” Fix said. “I know that the Spanish-speaking community, just as much as the English-speaking community, is nervous in this uncertain time, and they want to learn as much information they can and they have a right to.”

Inspired by his medical interpreting class to pursue translating as a profession, Dylan McCallum, a senior Spanish and political science major, explained how the lack of Spanish translators in the medical field can be harmful at times.

“If there’s no interpreter there and someone is speaking Spanish about an important medical condition, being unable to communicate the actual problem or what’s in pain, can threaten your life,” McCallum said. “If there were no interpreter there’s a good chance the doctor would have no idea what’s being talked about.”

As someone who has translated around 50-70 English written medical documents from Genesis, McCallum mentioned that every document contains important pieces of information his patients should know. Because it is in English, though, it is not useful to them.

“If a patient walks in and they can’t communicate what the problem is and they can’t communicate with the doctors or health care providers, they’re either going to get the wrong care, no care at all or they’re going to be absolutely screwed by insurance companies,” McCallum said. “I don’t want [that]to happen, so if i can make a difference in some way I want to do that.”

While the clinic has adjusted translation services via phone and virtual appointments due to the coronavirus, providing their services through technology displays new challenges for both the patients and volunteers.

Without being able to observe body language, facial expressions or clearly emulating their tone of voice over the phone, it can make the job of interpreting even harder. “It’s so easy to misinterpret over the phone,” Murillo said.

The volunteers also make sure to call in and do ‘well checks’ with their patients to see how they are doing and assure them that they have access to virtual support.

Despite the challenges the team is working to adopt, they reflect on the more rewarding aspects of their work.

When Fix was scheduled to translate for two patients, Fix explained the overwhelming feeling she had because of her workload. After following through with her appointments, she ended her meetings with a surge of energy.

“At the end, each of them, they always say, ‘God bless you, we are so incredibly thankful, I feel so much better, thank you for everything, I hope you’re doing well,’” Fix said. “And I was like, this is why I’m doing what I’m doing.”

The volunteers are thankful for the gratitude many of their patients express for their service.

“You’re just on their side and I know that they feel that and they’re super grateful,” Murillo said.

Genesis Community Health hopes to expand their services by hiring another team of volunteers, as well as working to broaden the languages translators speak. According to McCallum, this experience has encouraged him to continue translating after college.

“I want to provide some service to some community,” McCallum said. “If I can interpret for people who normally wouldn’t have the chance to speak in a medical clinic like this, that’s at least one thing I can do to help the Boise area and that’s more important to me then any kind of job or practice or money.”