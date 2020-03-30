Boise State Transportation and Parking offers partial refunds for campus permits

Due to the closure of campus to all students through the end of the spring semester, the Boise State Department of Public Safety will be offering 25% refunds to all 2019-2020 permit pass holders, according to an email sent by the Department of Public Safety.

“If you live on campus or need to be on campus for essential work, you should not seek a refund as a permit is still required to park,” department officials wrote in an email to students.

People will have three options to choose from when deciding on receiving a partial refund on their permits.

The first option available to students is to keep the pass due to living on campus or other necessary requirements to keep their vehicles on campus.

The second option allows those that want a refund to fill out a form and have a check sent to them by Student Financial Services within two to three weeks. Another option is for the permit to be refunded, but donating the remaining balance to Boise State’s Dean of Students Emergency Funds Program.

If the second or third option is chosen, the permit will be voided and another one can be purchased for the 2020-2021 school year when they are made available.

Administered refunds will be as follows, depending on location:

Accessible: $31

East Commuter: $31

South Commuter: $31

West Commuter: $37

East Reserve: $92

South Reserve: $92

West Reserve: $92

Brady Street Garage: $97

Lincoln Avenue Garage: $86

Resident Central: $72

Resident South: $72

Resident West: $72

Carpool: $80

Motorcycle: $15

Computer Science: $150