Boise State testing online only classes on Friday to prepare for coronavirus

Classes on Friday, March 14 will be conducted entirely online as a trial run in preparation for any emergency situation. Those situations include natural disasters, extreme weather and the possible arrival of coronavirus to Idaho, according to an email sent by Boise State university president Marlene Tromp.

Over 40 universities that are in infected areas have transitioned to all online classes and Boise State is preparing for the possibility to do the same.

“There are no confirmed cases of the virus in Idaho today, and state public health leaders say the individual risk remains low,” Tromp wrote. “However, it is both prudent and vital for the university to prepare for this and other unexpected events that could force us to change our day to day operations for extended periods of time.”

Tromp wrote the trial will be a test for whether classes will be able to make the switch to online and analyzing where the challenges lie in the transition for all students and the 3,000 that live on campus.

The university is continuously working to keep the “continuity of operations” plans up-to-date and students, faculty and others can track the campus’s information regarding plans for the possible arrival of coronaviruss.