Boise State swimming and diving finds their team identity through season-long improvements

Boise State swimming and diving ended the season with consistency and improvement throughout the entire season, with a 6-2 overall record and 1-2 in the Mountain West. The team dedicated their season to reshaping their identity and finding what worked this year training-wise as they head into next year.

“I think this year was a big growing year as a team and then also for myself,” said junior freestyler Lucia Davis. “Being an upperclassman felt different. We grew a lot as a team and changed a lot and it was a fun season to watch the change happen.”

This season, the team had a completely new group of freshmen, as well as the addition of international swimmers. They lost a big senior class last year, so finding their culture and continuing to get better and train hard was crucial this season.

“It was very much a growing season and coming together as a new team,” Hill said. “Something really fun about this season was how we sent out the seniors at conference. After every seniors race the whole team would be standing up applauding their swim careers and then you would look up in the stands and Boise State by far had the most parent supporters.”

All three divers have qualified for next month’s NCAA Zone E Championships and eight swimmers will be moving onto the College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA). No athletes qualified for the NCAA Swimming and Diving National Championship this year.

Those moving onto the NCAA Zone E Championships include Marti Erlam, Tatum Thompkins and Taylor Clark. Erlam and Thompkins have qualified on the springboards, and Taylor Clark on the platform.

“Specific athletes that stand out are Tatum and Thompkins, two of our divers,” said head coach Christine Mabile. “They work really hard and diving is a really challenging sport, and their hard work really paid off at conference.”

Boise State swim and dive entered the Mountain West Conference (MWC) at a 6-2 overall in dual meet victories. One of these dual meet victories was against Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Arizona on Jan. 24 and 25, and the other was at the Broncos’ last home meet against Washington State University on Feb. 1.

“I think one of the biggest things that stands out this season was the training trip that we did in Arizona. The team was very cohesive,” Mabile said. “They worked really hard, it was some of the best work we put in all season because everybody was 100%. I felt like every individual stepped up and gave everything they had.”

The MWC took place in Minneapolis, Minnesota from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22. Seven swimmers and divers combined for 12 accolades and five swimmers earned two All-Mountain West honors each. Also, two swimmers — Emmie Jennings and Lauren Vitort — received all-conference accolades in one event each.

“As a competitor for me personally this season went pretty well,” said sophomore freestyler Lauren Vitort. “We didn’t finish the exact way we wanted to, but I think the consistency really showed and we all stepped up at conference and did what we needed to.”

The Broncos placed seventh overall at conference. Madesyn Ronquillio, sophomore butterfly and backstroke swimmer made her first two A finals at conference and Molly Hogg also made her first two A finals this year which means they were in the fastest heat.

Heading into the MWC this season, junior freestyler Hayley Hill competed in five dual meets, Mizzou invitational and the MWC. Going into the MWC, she had two top-10 times in the 500-yard and 1,650-yard freestyle, and she earned the top time in the 1,650 as well with a 16:29.26.

“Something I learned this season was to enjoy swimming. I think [in]the past few years, I’ve lost sight of that,” Hill said. “I’ve learned to enjoy the time with my team and that times and meets don’t always matter but the memories we make do.”

Sophomore Katie McCoy leads the team with three top-10 seeds owning the No. 2 time in the 200-yard individual medley, the fifth-best time in the 400 Individual Medley and sixth-best in the 200-yard backstroke.

The NCAA Zone E Championships will take place on March 9-11 in Washington. The CSCAA National Invitational will take place on March 12 – March 14 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Qualifying for these meets is exciting news for Boise State’s swim and dive team. It is an opportunity that will improve skill and showcase that as well.

“Something I learned that will carry into next season is our team-dynamic, learning how to support each other through thick and thin,” Vitort said. “Obviously being a college athlete isn’t easy and learning how to support each other can make it better.”

