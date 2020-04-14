Boise State students travel to Chile for a unique research experience

A team of seven Boise State students spent two weeks in Pucon, Chile in early January to conduct infrasound research on the Villarrica Volcano, one of the country’s most active volcanoes.

The trip was a collaborative effort including students and faculty from Boise State University, The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Stanford and Pontifica Universidad Católica de Chile.

The field study was designed mainly as an introductory course for monitoring volcanic activity, as the volcano itself is rare in that it is an open-vent volcano, meaning there is a visible lava lake at the bottom and its frequent activity generates infrasound consistently.

The team consisted of Scott Gauvain, Bryan Rosenblatt, Ashley How, Jerry Mock, Kate Bollen, Rainey Aberle and Kristina Rossavik. The trip was organized by Dr. Jeff Johnson, associate professor and advisor for the Department of Geosciences, who has spent years studying the Villarrica Volcano and lived there in 2015 when the volcano erupted.

“At that time, I had been recording the sounds and noticed that the timbre and pitch of the volcano changed before the big eruption. This happened because the lava lake was rising within the crater,” Johnson said. “In order to better understand this process, I applied for and received funding from the National Science Foundation, and this also allowed me to employ several students.”

The research team’s goal was to completely cover the volcano with infrasound sensors. Infrasound describes sound waves with a frequency below the limit of audibility, meaning humans cannot hear it but many animals can, such as elephants or hippopotamuses.

“With these numerous infrasound records, as well as recreated maps known as digital elevation models (DEMs), we are able to accurately model the volcano numerically and learn more about how it produces and propagates acoustic waves into the atmosphere,” said Bryan Rosenblatt, second-semester geophysics graduate student.

The team took guided hikes to the top of the volcano in order to deploy some of the infrasound gem sensors.

“Without a doubt, my favorite part of the trip was when I reached the top of the volcano the very first time after a six-hour hike to the top. There’s a special feeling you get when you’ve spent most of the day hiking to finally reach the summit of a volcano,” Rosenblatt said. “Villarrica is a snow-capped volcano, meaning you need an ice ax and crampons to get up it, but getting down is the longest sled ride you’ll ever take!”

The majority of the two weeks were spent deploying instruments around the volcano and work on glaciers and deployment along a river channel. The trip was not solely field research, however. In the evenings, the team would learn analytical techniques, such as how to use programming languages to manipulate and display the information they retrieved from the sensors.

“We would also have discussions every night about journal articles we had read that related to certain aspects of Villarrica,” said Ashley How, a geoscience Ph.D. student. “In a sense, we were not only learning how to conduct our own research, but how to read and interpret the literature related to what we were studying. These evening meetings were also a great way to debrief about what we had done that day, and to discuss the plans for the following day.”

The team was planning another trip for the beginning of this summer, but it has been postponed due to COVID-19.

The trip intended to provide a unique, hands-on experience, as well as an opportunity for the students to grow in their field. How believes the trip delivered on that goal.

“Every day presented itself with new adventures and field techniques, and also some of the challenges that come along with doing this type of work,” How said. “Because of that, I was able to acquire and build upon the necessary skills and the fortitude it takes to conduct field research around volcanoes like Villarrica. I came away from it being nothing short of exalted by the whole experience.”