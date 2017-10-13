Boise State students speak as a part of a Night with Refugee Storytellers

When Dalia Alhajjar starts to feel homesick, she will turn off the lights in her room and do homework in the dark. Iraq, the country where she was born, sometimes didn’t have power. When the darkness of night rolled in, Alahajjar would often do her schoolwork by the light of a candle.

Alhajjar, a senior civil engineering major, came to Boise as a refugee in 2011. She told this story and more at a Night with Refugee Storytellers, an event held on Oct. 12. Hosted by the School of Social Work, the Service-Learning Program and the Idaho Office for Refugees, the evening was centered on using personal narratives to create interpersonal connectivity. Alhajjar and senior social sciences major Patrick Wangoi gave personal statements about being refugees in the United States.

After hearing the event would bring social work students together, Alhajjar was excited at the possibility of helping them better understand what refugees go through. Having worked translating Arabic to English for a social work clinic, the topic deeply resonated with Alhajjar.

“Refugees, when they arrive here, go through social work and counseling and they don’t have any experience with this kind of service. They’re trying to understand this service and how it can help them,” Alhajjar said. “That’s why I’m here: to share. Maybe I will help students in the future.”

According to Lori Watsen, clinical assistant professor in the School of Social work, the event was less about statistics on the current refugee situation and more about hearing the personal stories of refugees in Idaho.

“We really (focused) on the power of personal story and how important it is to listen, and also about the risk of hearing one story and assuming it applies to a group of people,” Watsen said.

Watsen felt the event would help people understand that not all refugees have the same experiences, despite possible commonalities. To stimulate thought about this, there were designated discussion times throughout the night, where attendees turned to their neighbors to reflect on what was said.

Kara Brascia, director of Service Learning, said the interactive portion of the event was aimed at helping participants gain a deeper understanding about refugees.

“Refugees can teach us about the world. Sharing stories helps us celebrate diverse experiences and provides insights on what unites us all,” Brascia said. “As we listen to these stories, we can reflect about our own place in this global society and how we relate to others.”

Originally set to take place in the Bishop Barnwell room of the Student Union Building, the event had to be moved to the Simplot room after the RSVPs exceeded the original room’s capacity.

Further, a Night With Refugee Storytellers was held in the middle of Boise’s Refugee Restaurant Week and shortly before the 34th annual Frank Church Conference on Public Affairs, which will focus on refugees and is titled “America’s Future: Refugees, Migration and National Security.” The timing of the event was not intentional–Watsen attributes these coincidences to a rising interest in refugees.