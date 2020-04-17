Boise State students donate personal funds to help fellow peers

The Boise State community has been working on multiple ways to help fellow students, staff and faculty.

Through the Office of the Dean of Students, meal assistance and emergency funds are available, the Office of the Provost is allowing a pass/fail grade system and the Center for Teaching and Learning is developing multiple resources for faculty.

Campus faculty and staff are not the only ones working to help students. Student groups have come together in various ways to aid their peers, such as the COVID-19 Student Response Committee and a recent Instagram COVID-19 cash giveaway started by student leaders on campus.

One of those students is Sierra Sandison, a junior mechanical engineering major, who reached out to nine other students about starting an Instagram giveaway for a Boise State student in need.

“So, instead of giving $20 to my friend [or someone]who has a $500 medical bill or [needs to]rent a U-haul for a lot more than $20, we’re hopefully going to be able to help someone with a much bigger expense,” Sandison said. “Especially at this time, where everyone is having these unexpected expenses while also losing their jobs.”

Sandison has acquired a large following on her social media due to winning Miss Idaho in 2014 and going on to compete for Miss America wearing her insulin pump for Type 1 diabetes.

After she and some of her followers on Instagram put together a giveaway for individuals with Type 1 diabetes, Sandison realized she wanted to create a similar giveaway that would help her fellow peers at Boise State.

Sandison and the nine other students, Forrest Burt, Lindsey Brothers, Kaleb Smith, Chandler Thornton, Ashly Gomez, Alaire Hill, David McKinzie and Sarah Miller each donated towards the giveaway to award the winner with a total of $250.

“As part of the giveaway, everyone who’s participating in it, whether that’s by donating or entering the contest, I’ve gotten to know a lot more Broncos, which is something I miss about being on campus,” Sandison said.

As word spread on Instagram about the giveaway, other students that were not initially involved donated towards the giveaway and the total is almost to $500. The team is discussing whether to give the full amount to one student or split it up so that two students can win the funds.

Forrest Burt, a sophomore computer science major, was contacted during the initial set-up of the giveaway and immediately knew it would be a great way to connect and help his fellow classmates.

“I am amazed at how many other people have donated to our giveaway and I feel that the money will help whoever wins,” Burt said. “And I think this is a great opportunity to get the community of Boise State together in a way we can’t right now because everything is virtual.”

Lindsey Brothers, a junior elementary education major, is hoping the funds will be able to help those who had to move back home or lost their job due to COVID-19.

“We’ve already had a couple of people offer to donate some of their own money to help and give more than we had originally planned,” Brothers said. “So, it’s super cool [to see]everyone’s supporting each other.”

The giveaway ends Friday, April 17 and the winner or winners will be direct messaged that they won on Saturday. If students are interested in donating, they can direct message Sandison on Instagram (@sierraandison) and the rules for how to participate and be entered into the giveaway can be found on any of the student’s pages.