Boise State Student Media will suspend on-campus operations following coronavirus concerns

Following the worldwide outbreak of COVID-19, also known as novel coronavirus, Boise State University has made the decision to proceed with moving classes online.

As a result, The Arbiter and University Pulse Radio will suspend on-campus production until further notice.

In the meantime, our team will still be reporting remotely. The Arbiter will continue to publish online and on our social media. University Pulse Radio will still be broadcasting non-stop music but will not be publishing radio shows or podcasts.

We will continue to update the Boise State community as we receive more information. If you have any questions or concerns, please reach out to editor@stumedia.boisestate.edu or pulsegm@stumedia.boisestate.edu

Operations will return to normal when students are approved to return to campus.

Please remember that we are students first and journalists second. We are going to be adapting to online-only learning along with the rest of Boise State. We thank you for your patience and for your dedication to Boise State Student Media.