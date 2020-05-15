Boise State professor John Freemuth dies at age 69

A tenured professor at Boise State and an expert on public land and environment policy, John Freemuth died at the age of 69 on May 2, according to Andy Giacomazzi, interim dean of the School of Public Service in a piece by Boise State News.



“John’s passing is a tremendous loss to our university and beyond,” Giacomazzi wrote.



Freemuth had a passion for the environment and public lands as the Cecil Andrus Endowed Chair of Environment and Public Lands. He graduated from Colorado State University with his Ph.D. and was considered an expert in public policy and administration at Boise State.



In 2001, Freemuth received the Professor of the Year for Idaho Award and was recognized as a University Distinguished Professor of Public Policy.



“As a trusted and reliable source of expertise and knowledge, John was often sought after by local, state and national news media outlets for his perspective and analysis on issues related to public lands and the interface between public policy and science,” Giacomazzi wrote.



Freemuth wrote multiple books, journals and essays around the topic with his expertise in public lands and environmental issues. He was also the principal investigator of grants from the United States Geological Survey and the Bureau of Land Management.



A school-wide celebration of Freemuth’s life will be held, according to Giacomazzi, and more information about plans will be given at a later date.

