Boise State plans for employee furloughs, cites economic hardships due to COVID-19

Boise State faculty and staff received an email from President Marlene Tromp regarding the economic challenges that have been a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tromp explained in the email that members of the Boise State senior leadership team, including herself, will be taking a minimum two-week furlough that will be staggered throughout the next several months. All other faculty and staff will be required to take a furlough not exceeding 10 days, exempting those who receive less than $40,000 a year.

“The economic toll of this pandemic has been felt by every college and university across our nation, with public institutions experiencing the hardest hit because of our smaller operating reserves and endowments, and larger populations of students with financial need,” Tromp wrote.

According to the email, those earning $150,000 or more will be required to take a 10-day furlough. Those in the $100,000 to $149,000 will take 7 days, $75,000 to $99,000 will take 5 days and $40,000 to $74,999 will take three days.

The furlough days must be fulfilled in “full-day increments.” Furloughs will take place between May 3 and July 31, 2020.

Tromp explained that the university has already lost a significant amount of the anticipated yearly revenue. The loss has primarily been a result of the refunds that have been given to students for campus parking, dining and housing, according to Tromp.

The university has also lost millions of dollars due to event cancelations that were anticipated for the spring and summer semesters. Combined, Tromp estimated that the university has lost close to $10 million.

“Boise State is a resilient institution that can emerge stronger on the other side of the crisis — just as it has every crisis it has faced before,” Tromp wrote. “Our shared efforts will ensure that the university can deliver on our mission to change the lives of students, offer path breaking research and serve the state for generations.”