Boise State outlines a reintegration plan for the university in accordance with the Governor

Boise State is working on their own plan to reintegrate employees and students back onto campus, according to an email sent by Alicia Estey, chief of staff and vice president for Compliance, Legal and Audit. News of the plan comes after Gov. Brad Little’s announcement of the first phase of the state’s rebound and reopening.

“Campus activities and events have been suspended until at least July 5 and only a skeleton crew of essential employees are working on campus,” Estey wrote.

Over the summer, employees will slowly be allowed back on campus in accordance with the university’s approval and the safety of all staff. The goal of the university is to have as many face-to-face classes in the fall while maintaining cleaning practices and social distancing.

“The uncertainty of the coming months also requires faculty and staff to be prepared for the possibility of disruption to the fall semester,” Estey wrote.

Faculty and staff will be working to improve online classes. The university plans to welcome residential students back with a structured and outlined plan to avoid the rise in COVID-19 cases.

It is not decided whether certain events on campus will still be happening and whether the NCAA will be postponing the football season will determine how fans can attend the games. The plan for reintegration is being determined with local and state guidance, as well as public health experts.

Until the plan for reintegration is finalized, all employees working remotely are asked to continue doing so. More details of the plan will be outlined by May 25 on these subjects, according to Estey.