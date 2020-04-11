Boise State opens on-campus housing to health care professionals

Boise State officials announced on Friday that the open housing units on campus will become available as temporary residences for health care workers in Boise.

This temporary measure is being implemented to prevent healthcare workers from possibly transferring COVID-19 to their families, according to a press release from associate vice president of Boise State communications and marketing, Greg Hahn.

Because nearly all on-campus Boise State residents were asked to vacate their dorms, the university will be utilizing the available rooms for healthcare workers.

Each healthcare worker will be given their own private room and will not share any common spaces with other workers, such as bathrooms and other living spaces. Workers will also not come in contact with students that are still living on campus.

“The health systems and Boise State are working together to ensure that facilities are maintained with hygiene and safety in mind in order to mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19 and to protect Boise State students, faculty and staff from potential exposure,” Hahn wrote in a press release. “The university views this as a service to the community and is only seeking to cover its costs from the participating systems.”

The university cannot work with individual health care workers, according to Hahn, but the university is working with “health systems and employers” to make accommodations.