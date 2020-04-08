Boise State Office of Emergency Operations confirms six campus-affiliated COVID-19 cases

Following a BroncoAlert follow-up email sent to the Boise State campus community on Thursday, April 2, the Office of Emergency Operations has confirmed six known cases of COVID-19 affiliated with the campus community.

Rob Littrell, the assistant director of emergency management, explained that most of the campus-related cases — about “half and half” students and employees — were from at least two weeks ago.

“As far as I know, there’s probably two cases that are active right now,” Littrell said. “The rest of them have all timed out, meaning that person is already past their 14 days along with anyone else who had contact with them. And the two cases that happened recently were in pretty isolated areas of the campus; nothing to do with residence halls. They were the type of places that don’t have contact with students or other employees on campus.”

Littrell said anyone affiliated with the cases was notified and the facilities were sanitized. Relatively unused or empty buildings are also being cleaned to take precautions against the coronavirus.

The BroncoAlert email mentioned that additional cases had been confirmed in campus residence halls. Littrell explained that, while that is true, most students were already gone from campus when they found out they had positive tests. Others with potential exposure practiced self-isolation.

“There’s no outbreak in the residence halls,” Littrell said. “Everyone has been doing a good job following the right protocol.”

The university, like other agencies, relies on information from the regional Central District Health to report positive cases. Because of this, Littrell explained, there could be additional cases related to the campus that have not yet been reported.

“The reason we only know about six cases is we are relying on when somebody gets a test and it turns up positive, it goes to the state labs and the state labs notify the regional health district… Central District Health is our lead public health agency for the region,” Littrell said. “So, we would have to find out from Central District Health that somebody has a positive test. Up to this point, it’s taken so long for the tests to come back, by the time we find out about a case, it’s almost over.”

To avoid further spread, Littrell emphasized the importance of social distancing guidelines. More information about social distancing and isolation can be found on the Center for Disease Control’s website.

“Anybody that goes outside should assume that there is somebody out there that can infect them,” Littrell said. “And you may be able to infect somebody, too.”



The campus community was informed of the first confirmed COVID-19 case on Friday, March 20 after a staff member tested positive.