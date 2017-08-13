Boise State’s MakerLab—also called the Makerspace—is making strides in its growth on campus. What was formerly a mere 3-D printer in a librarian’s office is now its own room filled with maker technology.

Over the summer, the MakerLab relocated from the first floor to the second floor of Albertsons Library to accommodate the space’s increasing needs. In its new location, it will provide more resources to students, allowing them to explore maker technology.

Amy Vecchione, assistant professor and librarian at Albertsons Library, has played a large role in the MakerLab’s expansion.

“Students will have everything they need, and they will get these really great job skills to put on their resumé,” Vecchione said. “The more student involvement we have, the better everything is going to be.”

According to Vecchione, a brand new multimedia studio is also being planned as a part of the MakerLab’s expansion. Funding for this project was secured by Boise State’s Office of Information and Technology. It is slated to be completed by Spring 2018.

Students visiting the new MakerLab location will often find students from Boise State’s Creative Technologies Association (BSCTA) hanging around the space. This student club is heavily involved in the day-to-day operations of the Makerspace.

“We grew with the Makerspace. We were created right when the Makerspace first took off as an idea, before it even existed as a physical space,” said junior multimedia experience design major Scott Schmader.

Schmader is the current President of BSCTA and one of the founding members of the group. According to Schmader, BSCTA is now embracing the role of bringing together the Makerspace, the campus and the community.

Over the past couple of years, BSCTA has received about $4,000 annually from ASBSU to go toward their club’s maker technology. Such technology includes a 3-D Scanner, a projector for projection mapping and an AxiDraw.

“(The Makerspace) feels very much like a student run space,” Schmader said. “We feel like we have a very tangible presence and influence over what goes on in the Makerspace.”

All of the training and equipment is free for students. Any student from any discipline is able to visit and use the equipment within the Makerspace once completing training.

There is also maker technology available for checkout at the library, including a brand new RICOH THETA 360 degree video camera.

