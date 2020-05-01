Boise State joins First-Gen Forward Institution cohort

The Center for First-Generation Student Success announced their 2020-21 cohort of First-gen Forward Institutions. Boise State was among the institutions recognized for their work with first-generation students.

To be considered for the cohort, universities must apply for the program. In the application, institutions demonstrate the ways that their program helps and supports first-generation students on their campus.

One way Boise State supports first-generation students is through their First Forward Success program. For students who are first in their families to attend college, the program allows them to connect with other students like themselves and also connect them to resources available on campus.

“The plan moving forward is to hire student mentors,” said student success coordinator Sarah Keeton. “[We’ll] have them as part of the program and have them pair up with first-year students who are first in their families to go to college.”

In her position, Keeton organizes the pairings and trains the mentors and now, with no student employees at the moment, she reaches out to first-year students and checks in to see how they are doing.

“For me, I have a trauma-informed care background,” Keeton said. “I think it’s very important to look at the whole student, so I also check in about their social wellness and their personal wellness. And I think if you’re not succeeding outside of the classroom, it’s really challenging for you to be doing well inside the classroom.”

Deana Waintraub Stafford is the assistant director of the Center for First-Generation Student Success. Stafford explained the reasoning behind the center and recognizing institutions as part of the cohort.

“Institutions are realizing and understanding the representation of first-gen students,” Stafford said. “Across higher education, a third of the undergraduate students identify as first-gen. There are institutional barriers that are placed in front of them and without the additional support, it becomes insurmountable to persist year-to-year and to graduate.”

Stafford said the center created the recognition program as a way to not only acknowledge the institutions with first-gen programs, but also to create a community across these institutions. Along with being a part of this cohort, there are benefits that will help these programs on campus.

“Before First-Gen Forward, there was really no way to connect with other institutions to learn about the ways they’re supporting first-gen students,” Stafford said. “With this designation, the largest element that practitioners and institutions receive from a benefit perspective is this opportunity to connect with [nearby]institutions.”

With these connections, institutions are able to collaborate via monthly calls, and discuss their success, challenges, and opportunities within the programs on each campus. Another benefit is the in-person and virtual professional-development workshops. This helps the programs advance their ability to better support their students.

Working with Keeton on the application process was the assistant director for TRIO, Josh Baros. In response to being a part of the 2020-21 cohort, Baros discussed the ways the resources will help students.

“With these additional resources and avenues for dialogue, I think there is much that we can do collaboratively to strategize on how to broaden and deepen our institutional support for the many first-generation college students at Boise State,” Baros said.

Keeton also said that this recognition means a lot for her position and for first-generation students in general.

“I’m excited to be a part of a group of people who are all doing similar work on a national level,” Keeton said. “I think that will give me access to the best practices, and also collaboration and generating new and creative ideas for how we can better serve our students.”