Boise State gymnastics upsets Air Force 196.925 – 195.300

The Boise State gymnastics team earned their highest score of the season on March 5, with an upset over the No. 21 Air Force Falcons 196.925 – 195.300.

Throughout the season, the Broncos (5-6-1) have struggled to find their footing with their travel-packed schedule and senior captain Courtney McGregor’s season-ending injury.

Head coach Tina Bird is appreciative of the recent time her team has spent at home and how it positively impacted their composure against the Falcons. After the meet on Thursday, Bird was happy to see her gymnasts take another step toward their potential.

“They finally put it all together,” Bird said. “We’ve been waiting for weeks for them to do that and they did it tonight.”

Overall, the Broncos delivered their best performance of the season, never once letting the Falcons take the lead. The Broncos won each event besides floor, in which they tied at 49.300.

The Broncos displayed improvement in all four events but showed the most statistical growth in the vault. With four solid landings, Boise State’s vault team earned a 49.225 out of 50 – the event’s highest score yet.

When junior all-around gymnast Gabriela Bouza landed her 9.825 vault, she immediately celebrated. Her celebration, however, was not limited to her own success, as she congratulated her teammates with the same energy.

“Whether they’re up or I’m up, it’s the same exact excitement,” Bouza said.

While Bouza and her fellow vaulters celebrated their performance, gymnasts with other specialties were less satisfied and looked beyond the night to improve.

No. 4 junior Emily Muhlenhaupt once again took first place in uneven parallel bars, but her score of 9.950 did not quench her thirst for a 10.000. Although all eyes are on Muhlenhaupt to earn a perfect score, she strives to keep a team-oriented mindset.

“I’m really focused on enjoying myself while I’m in the gym and helping others to achieve their full potential and just love it while I can do it,” Muhlenhaupt said.

As the Broncos finish off their season, Bird hopes to see her team mature on the beam, in an effort to limit the balance-checks and routine delays.

“We gotta keep working on confidence,” Bird said. “They can do it and they just get a little nervous when it comes down to it in competition.”

Boise State gymnastics will return home on March 21 to face off the No. 24 University of Arizona in their last regular meet of the season. Despite their success against higher-ranked Air Force, Bird aims to maintain an underdog mentality.

“They gotta stay focused on working really hard and not think that this meet is it,” Bird said. “We just have to keep climbing that mountain,” Bird said.