Boise State goes virtual for first spring commencement, announces student speakers

Details about Boise State’s virtual spring commencement have been released, with the ceremony taking place on May 9 at 10 a.m. MST. The event will be live-streamed on both Facebook and the Boise State University commencement webpage.

According to the university’s press release distributed by Boise State Communications, there are 2,785 students currently eligible to receive 3,232 degrees and certificates. Additionally, 783 students have honors eligibility.

The virtual ceremony’s commencement speaker has also been announced. Tyler Chapman, an information technology management and games, interactive media and mobile dual major, will take on the role on commencement day.

“Boise State has been everything to me. Coming from a small town … it has meant a lot to be supported,” Chapman said, as written in Boise State’s press release. “I have had so many amazing experiences and any sort of new experience, like our virtual graduation, provides a unique opportunity for students to be part of something new, something that’s never happened before. I am super excited.”

Although the ceremony will not be interactive, students are encouraged to get involved with the festivities by using #BoiseStateGrad and sharing photos, videos and shoutouts on the Boise State website.

The email also confirmed a December commencement ceremony, at which graphic design major Chloe Pampush will be the student speaker. A date has not yet been announced.

“I am incredibly honored to have been chosen as a 2020 commencement speaker and also very excited to speak at such a unique ceremony. While things did not play out how I imagined they would (which never seems to happen!), I think these unusual circumstances give us all the opportunity for a really special celebration,” Pampush said, as written in the press release.

Regalia is still available for interested students on the Bronco Shop website, and details regarding commencement celebrations for specific student groups — such as Rainbow Graduation and the Graduating Student Leaders — can be found on the commencement website.



This story may be updated as more information becomes available. For more information about commencement for spring graduates, click here.