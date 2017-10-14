Boise State football player allegedly attacks a student on campus

Freshman Ben Taylor’s attorney, David Claiborne, issued a press release on Oct. 12 detailing an alleged assault conducted by freshman football player Jace Richter. Richter allegedly attacked Taylor on Sunday, Oct. 8, at 1:30 a.m. in the Taylor Hall dormitory.

Eyewitness reports in the press release claim Richter was kicking and yelling at a door of a bedroom on the third floor of Taylor Hall. The door was answered by Taylor, who was visiting a friend’s room. After Taylor opened the door Richter punched Taylor and continued to punch him while he was on the ground. Taylor lost consciousness and suffered head injuries, a broken nose, black eyes and a broken wrist. After the assault Taylor was taken to his room, also located in Taylor Hall.

According to the press release, no campus security, resident advisor, police or paramedics were called. Taylor did not wake until 12 hours later after the incident. When he woke up, Taylor was taken to a local hospital.

As specified by Claiborne, this case is being investigated by a Violent Crimes Detective from the Boise Police Department. Taylor hired Claiborne to protect his victim, civil and academic rights.

Joe Nickell, director of media relations for the athletic department, released a statement about the incident regarding the student athlete.

“Boise State officials are aware of a reported incident involving a student athlete, and the individual has been suspended from team activities as the University conducts an investigation into the allegations,” Nickell said.

On Oct. 12, Claiborne electronically filed a complaint and demand for a jury trial on behalf of Taylor in the Ada County District.

Nickell also addressed the procedures and policies Boise State has with these investigations.

“Campus and athletics officials take all questions of student safety and behavior seriously, however all student investigations by the University are protected from release by federal privacy laws. Boise State will have no further comment at this time,” Nickell said.

As of Oct. 13, Claiborne described Taylor’s current medical state to consist of a considerable amount of pain.

“Ben has returned to his dorm, but not yet to classes. He is still on medication while facial swelling and pain subsides,” Claiborne said. “He continues to have two black eyes and the entire left side of his face is swollen, black and blue, around the left side to behind the ear. He also has a broken left arm that will take some time to heal. His broken nose should heal naturally.”