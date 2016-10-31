Boise State film club makes comeback after 2 year hiatus

By Blake Simony

Sitting at a circular table, bathed in warm light, 11 students gathered to pitch ideas for their film projects. Ideas began to mold into solid concepts as excitement boiled during the first meeting The Dead 8 Film Production Club had hosted in years.

The Dead 8 Film Production Club is one of the oldest clubs at Boise State. Now led by President Will Tebo, the club gives students a place to practice creative filmmaking. The club was on a hiatus for about two years before its current revival, and is now open to students and community members of all experience levels.

After the summer of 2014, Dead 8 disintegrated after they finished their last big film project of the summer. Tebo, a long-time member, has worked to bring the club back this semester. With the support of new faculty advisors, Professor Ryan Cannon and Professor Rulon Wood of the Department of Communication, the club’s involvement has skyrocketed.

Tebo was impressed with the amount of students Cannon and Wood brought in by promoting the club in their classes and by word of mouth.

“These students got a bunch of their friends involved,” Wood said.

Both advisors are excited to see what direction the club will go in because of how eager club members are to create.

Currently, club members are working on production for one of the films they pitched during the first meeting of the group. During the meeting, some of the members discussed the jobs they would do on this project. According to Tebo, writing the script, composing audio and other production jobs are assigned on a volunteer basis.

“A lot of it is just going to be, per project—who wants to be what—as long as they stick to doing it,” said Tebo.

Generally, the club works on one project until it is completely finished. This helps to avoid “having the club fall apart” before moving on to the next film, Tebo said.

With the club making progress again, Tebo plans to lead the club to grow to a new standard.

Dead 8 is going to be working on revamping its social media. “Dead Eight Productions” was the club’s YouTube channel from pre-hiatus years, but has not been updated in some time.

As Tebo put it, “We’re definitely taking the club in a fresh direction,” so the club’s social media will surely be updated and changed. Tebo also noted even club’s name might be changed.

Regardless which changes occur, Dead 8 exists “to provide a creative outlet for student filmmakers,” according to Tebo. The club provides a platform where students can expand their creative abilities through the production of a film. Dead 8 is always looking for more people to join in, no experience required.

They meet every Friday at 2 p.m. in the Communication Building computer lab, room 114. Drop-ins are welcome.