Boise State falls 81-68 loss to No. 5 SDSU in semifinals of MWC

Despite gaining an exciting 16-point, first-half lead over San Diego State, the No.1 seed in the conference, Boise State men’s basketball was unable to withstand the Aztecs’ come-back in the semifinals of the Mountain West Championship tournament.

The 81-68 loss to the nationally-ranked Aztecs on Friday, March 7 could potentially be the Broncos’ last game of the 2019-20 season, unless they are invited to a postseason tournament such as the National Invitational Tournament (NIT).

“I think we showed a lot of relentlessness going from last year, losing 20 games, and this year, winning 20 games. Not many teams in the country can do that. We flipped the switch and [I am] very proud of my guys,” said sophomore Abu Kigab. “We came in every single day working hard in practice in the weight room. We knew what we wanted from the start of the season and all the guys were in on it, talked about it every single day, and we knew at the end of the day, it was going to be tough. Nothing’s easy in this world. If it was easy, everyone would do it.”

SDSU came into Friday night’s game having sustained only one loss on the season. Boise State and SDSU faced each other twice in the regular season, with SDSU claiming both victories.

Boise State got an electric start; they began the game with a 28-14 run, dominating on both ends of the floor. The run brought the crowd to their feet and forced SDSU to burn a time out early.

With five minutes remaining in the half, SDSU was able to show signs of life by going on an 18-3 run of their own, forcing Boise State to slow down their offense.

Despite dominating the boards 15-10 with a superior shooting performance in the first half, Boise State was caught on their heels going into halftime as SDSU hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to bring the game to a 40-40 tie at halftime.

Coming out of halftime, Boise State began to experience a stretch of shooting woes and a lack of ball security. Boise State was not able to make a field goal outside of the paint for the first five minutes of the second half and began to lose the turnover battle, which left them playing catch up the rest of the game. With 10 minutes left to play, SDSU got a 10-point lead.

“I loved the way we came out in that first half. We were playing great basketball. But, you know, I knew they would counter punch, and I knew they have done it all year long,” said head coach Leon Rice. “And, man, they got it going and that lead went away in just a second. But we knew we weren’t going to win that game in the first half. You’ve got to credit San Diego State, great defensive team and when they’re making shots like that, they can beat anybody. Anybody in the country.”

Poor shooting performances from Boise State’s most consistent scores, Derrick Alston (12 points) and Justinian Jessup (10 points), had Boise State looking for other options. Senior Alex Hobbs came off the bench and recorded 21 points on 11 field goals and ended the night with four assists.

“If this is the last time that I get to put on a Bronco uniform, it’s been an honor from the second I stepped on campus,” Hobbs said. “… I don’t think too many teams could bounce back this year the way we did from last year and so that’s definitely something we can hang our hats on and be proud of and know that whether we are leaving this program and it’s our last game or not, we left our mark and we left it in a good spot going forward.”

Boise State’s chances of making the NCAA March Madness tournament are next to none. The NIT is much more likely for the Boise squad; Boise State’s last appearance in the NIT came in 2018. The selection for NIT teams will be announced Sunday, March 15.