Boise State escapes elimination with 67-61 win over UNLV in quarterfinals

In an intense defensive battle that went down to the wire, the Boise State men’s basketball team escaped the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels with a 67-61 win. The win came in the quarterfinal round of the Mountain West Conference tournament at Thomas Mack & Center on Thursday, March 6.

“[This win was] definitely huge. I mean, for us, nobody wants to quit playing,” said redshirt junior guard Derrick Alston. “We’ve got a 20-win season, got a great opportunity versus a really good team tomorrow. We’ve got guys in our locker room who are very excited to keep playing and want to keep winning.”

To start the game, both teams exchanged baskets on the offensive end and Alston had five of the first seven points for Boise State. Heading into the first timeout of the half, the Broncos led the Rebels 7-6.

Throughout the first 10 minutes of the game, the Broncos forced a total of six UNLV turnovers, compared to only committing two themselves. Despite causing the Rebels to commit turnovers, the Broncos were unable to score enough baskets to widen their gap and give them a comfortable lead.

For the remainder of the first half, the defense from both sides continued to intensify. In fact, there was a four-minute stretch during which neither team produced a field goal and only scored a combined total of four points, all from free throws.

To close the first half, senior guard Justinian Jessup caught fire from three-point range, giving the Broncos some momentum heading into the locker room. After UNLV hit a three-point buzzer beater to end the half, Boise State still led 29-24.

Coming out of halftime, the Broncos seemed to have a game plan that involved getting their big men underneath the basket.

Boise State also did a significant job getting to the free throw line, which has been a strength for the Broncos all season long.

For the game, the Broncos finished 21-28, while UNLV went 16-26.

Despite being widely viewed as a three-point shooting team, the Broncos struggled from long range. It was senior forward RJ Williams who ignited the Broncos’ offense throughout the entire second half of play. Whether it was his hustle on the offensive boards or making contested shots, Williams seemed to be the only Bronco consistently knocking down his shots, allowing the Broncos to extend their lead as much as 11 points.

“[UNLV] are good rebounders. They’re one of the best rebounding teams in our league and in the country,” said head coach Leon Rice. “[Williams] gets the ball somehow someway when he’s undersized and he plays with so much heart and so much passion.”

With about three minutes remaining, the Broncos finally connected from three-point range when Jessup hit the team’s only made triple of the second half to increase the Broncos’ lead to 57-50.

Down the stretch, both teams went back and forth shooting free throws, but the Broncos were able to hang on and defeat the Rebels 67-61.

“The whole mantra this year has just been finish, and I think we did a good job of that today,” Jessup said. “We had our lapses defensively but yeah, we did a good job of finishing.”

Williams finished the night with a team-high 23 points and 15 rebounds, while Jessup added 19 points, going 3-6 from three-point range.

With the win, Boise State has advanced to the semifinal round of the Mountain West tournament to face San Diego State, the number one overall seed in the tournament. The Broncos lost to the Aztecs in both regular season games in which they played, by scores of 83-65 and 72-55.

The semifinal match-up will be played tonight at 7:00 p.m. MT from Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada once again.

“[San Diego State] is a great team,” Williams said. “We just got to stay connected like we did today, and the results will handle themselves.”