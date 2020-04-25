Boise State employees have new options for parking permits amid COVID-19 campus changes

An email regarding Boise State employee’s parking permits was sent out Wednesday, April 22 detailing the options available following the outbreak of COVID-19 and the shift to primarily telework.

Savings vary per permit and two options are given to employees. They can continue paying for their permit via payroll deductions or they can stop payroll deduction by filling out a Google form by 5 p.m. on May 5.

With partial campus closure and many faculty and staff working from home due to all online courses, many employees are not using their permits. The option is not mandatory and those wanting to opt into the process must do so by May 5, according to the Department of Public Safety.

“We also understand that some of you may be experiencing financial hardships at this challenging time. In recognition of this, we are offering a reduction in the cost of your campus parking permit by suspending payroll deductions for eight pay periods,” wrote the Department of Public Safety in an email.

The deduction will begin May 15 for those that choose to opt-in and will last the remainder of the validity of the permit, or eight pay periods. By choosing to stop deductions from the payroll, employee’s parking permits will still be valid until August 9, 2020.

A new permit can be purchased or renewed in the same manner as before.

“Whether or not you decide to stop your payroll deductions, if you would like to help those in need, consider a donation to the Student Emergency Fund, or any other fund that supports the Boise State community,” wrote the Department of Public Safety.

The permit type and amount of savings for employees can be found in the Department of Public Safety’s chart below: