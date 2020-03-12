Boise State club rugby team goes undefeated during the regular season for the first time

For the men on the Boise State Rugby Club, this year felt different compared to any other year they have experienced together. Completing their first undefeated regular season (8-0), finishing 14th in the nation in Division I AA (DIAA), and making it into the Northwest Collegiate Rugby Conference (NCRC) semifinal playoff game were some of the major hallmarks of the season.

Even with their notable achievements, this season did not end the way the Broncos hoped it would. On Feb. 29, during NCRC Playoffs, No. 2o Western Washington came to town and spoiled the team’s hopes of finishing the postseason undefeated.

Last season, the club finished 3-7, a dramatic difference from this year’s record. Christopher Costa, a senior at the hooker position, explained that practice was pivotal to their success this season.

“Putting the hard yards in the practice with the boys, then coming out and seeing the fruits of your labor once we step onto the field has made the season one to remember,” Costa said.

The season and home opener on Sept. 14, 2019, proved to be a defining moment for this team as they came out with a thrilling victory over the University of Utah (DIA) 34-33.

Beating Sacramento State on their home field was another major cornerstone for the team. A majority of players on the roster were born and raised in California, so many of them had that particular game circled on their calendars.

“Going down to Sac State, we came out real physical and really gave it to them,” Costa said. “That’s another team that comes from a good league and they come from California, like 70% of our team and we made them feel our presence.”

Senior flanker Charles Hubbard expects even greater things for the team in the future.

“We went from a mediator and lackluster season last year, to going undefeated and making it into semifinals,” Hubbard said. “That’s going to be a huge benefit for our team going forward. The team is getting better and better recruiting classes every year. We are working on getting our name out there and also stepping up our social media platforms will be big for us.”

Costa said that, for the seniors who played their final game representing Boise State, it was tough to leave this program. But the now-former players know the team is in good hands after this season.

“For me, it’s bittersweet to see where the program is going and progressing into,” Costa said. “The coaches here have created an atmosphere that helped the boys to win like we did and it’s going to be unreal going forward.”

Matt Dutton, the team’s head coach and director of rugby operations, was especially pleased with the seniors and how they have helped build a winning culture.

“Seeing all the work the seniors have put in over the years paid off on a great regular season and the division title is great for this team,” Dutton said. “Those few men have given the program a strong foundation to build off of and I hope they’ll continue to be part of this program as participating alumni.”