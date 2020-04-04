Boise State Campus Recreation comes up with innovative ways to keep employees paid

On March 13, Boise State University switched to online classes in response to the spread of the global COVID-19 pandemic. The Rec Center’s employees were soon informed that the Rec would be closing, but the Rec’s administration made sure their employees would continue to be compensated.

“My supervisor is working with other departments at the Rec Center to send in cleaning crews to deep clean all fitness equipment. We will be going in small groups in order to limit human interaction,” said Maggie Robertson, a group fitness instructor at the Rec. “For those students who had to go back home that also worked at the Rec, my supervisor is offering us to film and upload easy, at-home workouts. This allows us to still get paid, do what we love, and connect with Rec participants from home.”

The intramural department at the Rec has worked out their own plan to keep their employees on payroll by posting challenge videos on Instagram that coordinate with spring intramural sports.

The first week featured a basketball challenge showing Noah Turner, an intramural supervisor at the Rec, shooting a basketball in his backyard as many times as he could in one minute.

“[My boss] decided to do more than just stick to eSports and asked me to come up with a challenge,” Turner said. “So people could replicate or come up with their own. I copied something I found on the internet done by NBA players and just did it in my backyard. [My boss] thought it was cool. We’re going to do it every week from now on.”

To help encourage followers to participate, the Rec is sending the first 10 people who submit a video an intramural T-shirt. According to intramural supervisor Max Willey, other people can earn T-shirts from engaging in a challenge.

“The way it works is Kelly [Ibele], my coordinator and my boss, comes to us… and us supervisors will sit down and decide the different requirements for the farthest shot [and]most creative,” Willey said. ‘We’d sit down, look at videos, decide who we thought was the most creative and then decide who we felt we should send the shirt to.”

Employees who participate in making videos for the Rec’s Instagram are earning the same wage as when they worked at the Rec’s facility on campus.

“Essentially, I would tell Kelly my last submission took me five minutes,” Willey said. “So I just texted her and told her, then she would call me in and then clock me out for a five minute period and then I’d get paid the same, but I was back at home doing my job.”

According to Willey, not everyone will continue to make money, even with the video submissions.

“Kelly worked really, really hard with us, and she had been trying to figure out a way to keep everybody connected,” Willey said. “She tried to kind of keep us on payroll. It’s not easy for everybody, and not all of our referees can get paid because not everybody has something to do. As far as supervisor-wise, we’re still having meetings and Kelly is still trying to keep us involved with things so I can still pay my bills.”

The social media plan has been approved by Boise State, and the Rec has reached out to their employees to let them know that they can continue to make money in this new way.

“I know that the Rec supervisors and corporate staff were working really hard and advocating for their student employees to try and approve different and innovative opportunities to get paid,” Robertson said.