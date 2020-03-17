Boise State Campus Recreation closes its doors following the university’s move to online courses

Boise State Campus Recreation patrons must now seek other forms of fitness after the center made the decision to close its doors following the university’s switch to online coursework. Both decisions followed health and safety concerns regarding the coronavirus.

Campus Recreation officially closed as of 8 p.m. on March 16.

“The health, safety, and well-being of our students, faculty, staff and visitors are top priorities for Boise State University. For that reason, Boise State has made the difficult decision to close the Student Recreation Center effective Tuesday, March 17, until further notice,” the Campus Recreation website reads. “We will continue to monitor, plan for, and respond to the latest information and guidance we receive from public health experts.”

This announcement follows the Rec’s March 14 decision to suspend all of its programs for the remainder of the semester, including club sports (travel and home games), intramural sports, group fitness classes, outdoor trips and clinics, swim lessons and athletic training services.

According to the Rec’s website, patrons with specific questions can email the center at recreation@boisestate.edu. Those registered in programs will be contacted regarding a refund of fees.