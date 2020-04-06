Boise State campus community works together through the online transition

With spring break in full force, the campus community has gotten a chance to take a breather from the turmoil that the last two weeks have brought. Though students may be relaxing at home, professors and tech staff are working on the large task of transitioning all coursework to an online platform.

Some professors have significant experience and training in facilitating online courses, while others may have a large learning curve to tackle and very little time to do so. As well as changing the structure of certain classes, certain course materials are difficult to present in a digital setting.

Lab sciences are examples of classes that will face significant adjustments and possible negotiations in the online transition.

“We’re kind of just going lab-by-lab and seeing if there’s any part of it that can be done online, or with instructions and then submitted online,” said Dr. Daniel Luna, a lecturer in the geoscience department. “If not, obviously labs require materials in lab sessions, then we have to figure out a different thing to do altogether.”

Luna said that because the circumstances have arisen so suddenly, the campus community has to do the best they can. Luna explained that, although it is not ideal, he is working with his teaching assistants to try and replicate the material students would experience in labs as best as possible.

“We should all try to be flexible, and I think hopefully professors are at least trying to share their decisions as they’re made,” Luna said. “Obviously this is going to be something that we’re all trying to figure out for the first time that was not at all expected.”

Although some courses will struggle to transition online, other classes will be more conducive to the switch.

“I just talked to the students and decided on a format that works for everyone and we’re just going to do the best that we can,” said Emily Ruskovich, an assistant professor in the creative writing program. “Obviously it’s not ideal, but I think that the document that we will produce based on our thoughts on the readings will be a really interesting thing to have because everyone will be writing down their ideas rather than speaking them in class.”

Ruskovich is five months pregnant and made the decision to start transitioning her classes online prior to the university’s decision. She said that, although one of her classes would transition fairly easily because they do not meet regularly, her other class required more inventive accommodations.

“I taught pretty extensively online before, and so I’m used to the advantages and the shortcomings, and I think I’ll adapt pretty well,” Ruskovich said.

Though lecturers and professors have their own sets of difficulties to handle in this transition, the large group of employees working behind the scenes in supporting the change on a technological level is gearing up for many challenges.

“The app that is going to be mostly used by professors is going to be Zoom. So what we’re trying to do right now is have professors get the hang of it, so we’re teaching [them]how to use it, and all the kinks of it,” said Drew Kaminsky, a senior media arts major and multimedia developer for eCampus. “If there’s any kind of multimedia things that need to be done, we will help out with that as well.”

Kaminsky said that the team he assists is working to make sure that professors are familiar with the options they have in creating the online version of their courses so that they can decide on their own what will work best for their specific course content.

“I think that there’s going to be a lot of outside resources and stuff to bring in to try to move everything online,” Kaminsky said. “The short notice is the killer because we work all summer to make sure that the classes — these are just online classes, these aren’t in-person classes — we work all summer to build those courses, and it takes multiple courses to even build one, and so for that to happen, it takes a lot of skill and teamwork.”