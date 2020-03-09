Bill barring transgender people from changing their gender identification passes House, awaits Senate hearing

A bill that would prohibit transgender people from changing their gender marker on their birth certificate to match their gender identity was passed 53-16-1 by the Idaho House of Representatives on Feb. 27.

However, following a 2018 lawsuit against the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare by two transgender women, the U.S. District Court ruled the state must provide an obtainable avenue for transgender people to change their birth certificate. Because of this, the bill, also referred to as HB 509, is technically unconstitutional and violates the federal court ruling, according to Ritchie Eppink, legal director for ACLU of Idaho.

“It sure does seem that the legislature is just blatantly flaunting this federal court order which has made a decision about what the state of Idaho must do,” Eppink said. “That goes way beyond just irresponsibility. The legislature is clearly expressing its disdain for the constitution by even considering a bill like this.”

According to Eppink, state workers would be forced to choose between following the state mandate or abiding by the federal ruling, which could result in legal consequences.

“If the bill were enacted, then state officials that work on birth certificates could be held in contempt of court for violating that court order,” Eppink said.

In addition to the funds already spent on the House proceedings to pass the bill, HB 509 could pose some major costs to the state if it passes in the Senate.

“We know for certain that we would immediately have a lawsuit,” said Idaho Rep. Lauren Necochea. “Idaho has already gone to court to defend this type of legislation and lost. So it’s going to cost [what]could be a million dollars of taxpayer dollars.”

HB 509 would not only cause financial stress on taxpayers and the state; but would also be a big loss for the transgender community in Idaho, according to Tanisha Jae Newton, campaign organizer for ACLU Idaho.

“This bill was initially scary because it puts trans people in even more harm than they currently are in day-to-day society,” Newton said.

Newton explained it can be extremely difficult for transgender individuals to pass through regular identification processes like showing a driver’s license during a traffic stop, applying for employment or going through TSA before boarding a plane.

“It would be hard to travel or go through security, for example, if I were to go through and it says male on my driver’s license, but I look more feminine or femme presenting to the person who is looking,” Newton said.

According to Newton, this discrepancy between government ID and self-identification could lead to harassment, denial of services or violence towards transgender people attempting to use their state-issued identification documents.

HB 509 is among a few bills introduced in this state legislative session that are transgender-related. HB 465 and HB 500 were also recently presented and have received major backlash from the community.

“It is incomprehensible to me that we have seen so many legislative attacks on such a vulnerable community,” Rep. Necochea said. “I think there is some misunderstanding of gender – that it is a black and white issue. But we need to be understanding and have compassion for when people are going through something even if we are unfamiliar with it.”

HB 465, a bill that would ban gender reassignment surgery and gender-affirming care for minors, was turned down in late February 2020. HB 500, a bill that would ban transgender students from playing sports, has drawn national attention with Nike-sponsored athlete Chris Mosier coming to Boise to protest the bill, but was passed in the House 52-17-1 and awaits a vote from the Senate.

