Beyond the Blue podcast aims to make a deeper connection with students

Every student at Boise State has a different story to tell, whether personal or academic, the stories that are shared can provoke feelings of determination, resilience and accomplishment. Matt Jones, a Boise State communications specialist, created a new podcast hoping to give students their own voice while creating deeper levels of connections for both the storytellers and the listeners. “Beyond the Blue” aims to let students and alumni from Boise State be heard.

“I wanted to connect with students on a deeper level,” Jones said. “I think having a student-focus podcast was really crucial in building that sort of engagement with students. Students are the largest population and most important demographic here on campus. They make us go. So without building that connection with them, I feel like it’s a missed opportunity for the university.”

The podcast first aired at the end of last year and has currently released two episodes. The first focused on five student-athletes who are also part of the Honors College. Isabelle Butler, a junior civil engineering major, was among the five students featured.

“This podcast episode was focused on how being a student-athlete in the Honors College has shaped who we are, there’s five of us featured in this,” Butler said. “We’re all in different sports and so we all had different stories. It was cool to hear the other student-athletes talk about how honors and athletics has impacted each of us during their time at [Boise State] and just how pushing our limits in the classroom and on the field has been so rewarding.”

The second episode was recently released and featured two student refugees aiming to make Boise State their home. Halima Hamud, a junior political science major, discussed the challenges she has faced, her dreams and her goals of entering into ASBSU. She has used her voice to share her journey and feels it is important to hear others’ personal challenges, as well.

“It’s important to hear everyone’s journeys,” Hamud said. “That’s how we learn and that’s how we connect. That’s how we make a better environment, a better campus. So if you never hear those stories, if you never hear those concerns, you just don’t know and you are not aware of different sides.”

Each episode will be unique to the students featured. Jones’ aim for this podcast is solely focused on the students, letting them take the reigns in each episode and truly make it their own.

“I think students are faced with a lot of challenges and the resilience and determination that students show throughout their undergraduate degrees at whatever age they are, is really powerful,” Jones said. “ I think that the sense of resilience and the sense of just passion and determination that students show here on campus is really inspiring. And I would love to just help continue to showcase that and tell their stories.”

While the podcast is still in its early stages, Jones has many goals for the coming year. As it is now, the podcast is only available as an audio version; but in time, Jones wants to push his creative process.

“Any chance that we can get to be a little bit more creative with it and kind of just push the boundaries of what podcasting is, the better,” Jones said. “I see a huge ceiling for this project. It doesn’t just stop here, the more and more episodes that we roll out and the more ideas that we showcase, I think a visual element to that is going to be crucial in order to even you know, tell that story further.”

“Beyond the Blue” podcast is free and can be streamed through services including Apple Music and Spotify.