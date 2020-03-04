Ben Nutt, Boise State Rec Center personal trainer, has a passion for fitness

When Ben Nutt was a freshman in the fall of 2019, he was hired at The Rec as a fitness attendee. He quickly realized how much he loved to help people on an individual level, which prompted him to spend the summer studying to apply for a personal trainer position.

“I love working out and have seen the results I’ve made and how good that’s made me feel,” Nutt said. “If I can help somebody else reach their goals and get the result they want to as well, like seeing that expression on their face when you see somebody reach their goals that they’ve been trying to reach and you helped them do that, that’s the best feeling in the world.”

Just one semester into his new job, Nutt has found a passion for helping people reach their fitness goals. Now a sophomore, Nutt has learned to manage both his declared business major and fitness passion into his daily schedule.

“It’s not really the science behind working out and behind the muscle that interests me, it’s really like helping the people reach their goals,” Nutt said.

Nutt chose to become a personal trainer at Boise State ultimately because of how his teammates made him feel. He explained that the Boise State fitness team is one of the many reasons he loves being a trainer in the Rec Center, calling them his “fitness family.”

One of his supervisors, Dakota Isaak, expressed that Nutt’s hard work has not gone unnoticed.

“Ben has been an incredible addition to our team this past year. He is very driven especially when it comes to fitness because of his passion for it,” Isaak said. “His passion for what he does is extremely evident and shines through every day. It is clear that he cares about his clients, coworkers and group fitness participants. He is always one to volunteer and take the initiative.”

Nutt’s teammates agree that he continues to be an example to them by working hard and staying consistent.

“His constant striving to be a better trainer is really inspiring and has motivated me to do the same,” said Rebecca Bell, a fellow personal trainer.

Nutt shared some of his advice about fitness and how to stay positive. His number one tip he would give to students is to trust the process.

“Everybody’s different, even if you’re doing something right you’re not going to see results overnight,” Nutt said. “The longer it takes, the longer you are going to live that healthy lifestyle and the more happiness and joy you are going to get from your hard work and patience.”

Nutt is very adamant about creating a different workout for each individual that he trains. He stresses the importance of understanding that every person’s fitness level is different and every person has different needs.

His hard work and desire to help people is one of the leading reasons why the fitness team is happy to have him. According to the team, Nutt has made a great name for himself within the community.

“Ben is and has always been very reliable and is always willing to contribute to our team,” Isaak said. “He plays such a pivotal role within the fitness program and I feel really lucky that we have him as a part of our staff.”