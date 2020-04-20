BAA creates #BroncosUnite, a personalized way to keep fans and student-athletes connected

A typical day in the life of a student-athlete is packed with workouts, film, meals, practice, physical therapy and more. Regardless of the sport, many student-athletes at Boise State are accustomed to completing all of these activities while surrounded by people.

The impacts of the coronavirus have scattered student-athletes in many directions; some are isolated in their Boise homes, others returned to their home states and some have been forced to be sent across the globe to their different home countries.

For the tight-knit Boise State Athletics community, the abrupt cancellation of those daily social connections is just as notable as the cancellation of competitions.

Christina Webster, the director of annual giving for the Bronco Athletic Association (BAA), knew that Broncos and fans alike would benefit from maintaining a line of communication during this tough time.

“[Student-athletes] are so used to being together and around people all the time,” Webster said. “… Right now, a lot of them are just at home, and it’s challenging for anybody, but student-athletes, in particular, are so used to a really structured schedule and people helping them with that. It’s a challenge for everybody, but a group like that [who is]just so used to structure, I think it’s an added challenge for them.”

Thus, Webster created #BroncosUnite, which functions as both a submission form and a social media hashtag for fans to send messages directly to student-athletes, coaches and staff.

While many Boise State fans are used to offering in-person encouragement by attending competitions, they can now instead send personalized notes, photos and videos of their support via a form on the Broncos Sports website.

“[You can submit] whatever you’re feeling towards our student-athletes or staff or coaches,” Webster said. “I’m just hoping that we can facilitate a place for people to communicate their feelings during this time. I’m hoping for some positive feelings and to let people know that we’re thinking about them. We also want our student-athletes to know that the university and really all of Bronco Nation is behind them.”

Webster and the BAA are working closely with the Boise State Athletics marketing team to bring the messages straight to student-athletes and staff members, as well as building a presence for the hashtag on social media.

“We wanted to figure out a way to provide for our fan base to message our student-athletes, coaches, whoever they are thinking about,” said Matt Thomas, Boise State’s assistant athletic director of revenue and branding strategies. “[Fans are] not actively out cheering on our student-athletes, obviously, with everything being shut down. So we wanted to give them an avenue to provide those words of encouragement, even though it’s not necessarily in the field of play.”

All that is required on the form is a name, city, state and an attached message. Those who prefer to share a photo or a video message can go straight to social media and post them with #BroncosUnite, or they can be submitted via email to broncosports@boisestate.edu. Each Monday, Bronco Sports shares the best submissions online.

So far, the BAA has received several submissions ranging from Boise State staff to Idaho natives. For example, a message posted on April 6 offered encouragement to multiple Bronco sports.

#NationalStudentAthlete Day!

Go Broncos 🐴💙🧡🖤🤍

“…Fight for distinction and our alma mater, Bravely defending B-S-U!

Fight on courageously for Boise State

Success and honor make her great…”#BroncosUnite @BroncoSports #BleedBlue

A 🎥 Tribute: https://t.co/oUk62XuPC6 pic.twitter.com/rRXBfnACUf — 🖥Krishna Pakala👩‍💻👨🏼‍💻👨‍🎓👩‍🎓 (@1KrishnaPakala) April 6, 2020

Let's continue to come together and support each other! @CurtApseyAD offers some encouraging words for our student-athletes to get us started this week.#BroncosUnite | @BoiseStateAlum pic.twitter.com/wkpKICSIU4 — Boise State Broncos (@BroncoSports) March 30, 2020

“To the men’s and women’s basketball teams: keep up the good work and come back just as strong,” wrote Kelsey and Shane of Idaho Falls on the Bronco Sports website. “To the gymnastics team: we are sorry that the team didn’t get to compete against Arizona and also we were looking forward to seeing the team win the MRG at home. Keep up the good work and stay strong for next year. To the baseball team: it is great that baseball is back at BSU and that the team was doing great in the games they played.”

Along with #BroncosUnite, Thomas and his team are working on several social media campaigns for Broncos far and wide to support each other. #ProudToBeBlue combines the slogan of St. Luke’s Health System, a university sponsor, with photos from Boise State fans of their at-home blue and orange gear to support medical professionals fighting COVID-19.

The department also plans to start posting videos sent in by student-athletes that show how they are coping with their new daily routines.

“I think it’s really important for coaches and our student-athletes to know that people are still thinking about them,” Thomas said. “Boise State collegiate athletics, in general, is a major part of our lifestyle here in Boise or throughout the country and just because they’re out of sight right now in terms of working remotely or going to school remotely, whatever that may be, there’s still people here in this community that really care about them.”