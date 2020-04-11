At just 18 years old, Matthew Simon Block has already acquired a long list of achievements

From being high school valedictorian at age 15 to starting his own company at age 18, Matthew Simon Block is on the path to success. As an 18-year-old college senior marketing major, Matthew has never let his age hinder him from his passions.

Before his college debut, Matthew excelled in school. From skipping sixth grade and eventually switching to online courses in high school; he advanced quickly to graduate at the top of his class at age 15 before finding his way to Boise State.

Stephanie Simon Block, Matthew’s mother, has always known that he was eager to learn. With his innovation for business ideas starting at a very young age, Stephanie knew he would go on to achieve great things.

“He started surpassing his peers around the age of 11 when we started homeschooling. Matthew’s self-motivation as an independent learner led to becoming a young entrepreneur,” Stephanie Simon Block wrote in an email. “At a young age, his imagination led him to business ideas, spanning from technology to help primates communicate, to ways of making money by marketing on the internet.”

While starting college at age 15 can be intimidating, Matthew quickly adjusted to a new stage of life. While Boise State was not his first choice, he understood that, in the long run, it was the right place to be.

“My dream school was actually Stanford, and I didn’t get in, unfortunately,” Matthew said. “I don’t want to say Boise was my backup school, but I think it was kind of up there on my list because I was already living in Boise and my family was here. So that was an important aspect, being so young, to have people nearby just in case I needed something.”

Throughout his time in college, Matthew has gained experience in multiple areas. From being a peer mentor for the Honors College to a member of the Alpha Kappa Psi academic fraternity and working for a marketing company, his after-school plans are set.

While working throughout his college career, Matthew has formed strong connections that will help to open more doors for the future.

“I was actually introduced to my current boss through my uncle, and we ended up talking about a project that I was working on like a personal project,” Matthew said. “We partnered on that for about a month or so and after that, I was offered an internship at a firm out in Las Vegas and I did social media consulting a couple years through that firm. I’m going to keep working and managing the firm that I’m at right now.”

Through his achievements, Matthew has been able to always stay in contact with friends and family, as well as stay humble and eager to keep learning. Austin Lamb, a senior political science major, has known Matthew since their freshman year and describes him as someone who values personal connections.

Lamb could not believe that Mathew was 15 when they first met, and as their friendship has grown, he has appreciated and been impressed by Mathew’s personal development as well as his achievements.

“More than anything, Matt is an excellent judge of character,” Lamb wrote in an email. “He can tell what speaks to a person’s soul and what is arbitrary, partially because he has, for so long, been wrongly judged for something as arbitrary as his age. You are never just a number for Matt, never just a means to an end — he always sees you as a person. It’s a rare quality in the business world, and I assume that it is the source of much of his success.”

Matthew feels that some of his biggest accomplishments through college have been becoming a peer mentor for the Honors College his sophomore year, and being the youngest elected vice president of alumni relations in his fraternity throughout the country.

While these are only a few achievements of his, his long-term goal in life is to help others in his similar situation and change education in different ways. In this vein, he started his own company centered around helping students achieve early graduation.

“My goal is to really kind of change the way that we view education,” Matthew said. “I think that if my experience of being a younger student in college has proved anything, it’s that education isn’t a one-size-fits-all type system; it has to be more fluid. And I think there are a lot of other students out there like me, who maybe don’t know it’s an option, or don’t have the correct resources to accomplish what I’ve accomplished.”

Matthew’s website has officially launched, and the courses will be ready to start on April 15.

While his family is proud of his academic accomplishments, they are even prouder of the type of person he has grown into.

“The Yiddish word ‘mensch’ is how I would label Matthew, a person with honor and integrity,” Stephanie Simon Block wrote in an email. “He is a really kind, down-to-earth person. Yes, I am beyond proud of Matthew being valedictorian at the age of 15, but more important is the type of person he is.”