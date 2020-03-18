ASBSU passes a resolution for transparency in dining services

Whether a student eats a meal from the Boise River Cafe (BRC), a spicy deluxe from Chick-fil-A in the Student Union Building (SUB), a frappuccino from Starbucks or any food from a dining establishment on Boise State’s campus, these dining places undergo frequent inspections to ensure students, staff and faculty are provided properly cooked and served food.

However, Haydn Bryan, senior economics major and assembly member for the Associated Students of Boise State University (ASBSU), was intrigued to look up the records of food dining service violations after a friend became sick during their freshman year after eating at an establishment on campus.

Bryan found that students, especially those in their first year at Boise State with a required meal plan, were interested in having access to food code violations. “People are excited about getting this information, but nobody does,” Bryan said.

Bryan discovered that not only was finding information on service violations extremely difficult and almost inaccessible, but students were also uninformed about code violations that dining services were breaking.

After reading through Aramark’s contract, the food service contractor Boise State is partnered with, requesting records on past inspections and meeting with Aramark staff and Dining Services on campus, Bryan introduced a resolution to ASBSU to verify that students are in full support of his initiative.

According to the resolution, Bryan is working to ensure “Boise State University Dining Services sends an end-of-semester email to all meal plan holders, opt-in email recipients and the ASBSU Executive Council regarding the results of all dining location inspections.”

Bryan also suggested that physical copies of the inspections and plans of corrective action should be stored with Dining Services so that the information can be accessible to anyone who requests it.

“Aramark wouldn’t have to do anything that is outside of their contract,” Bryan said. “With this resolution, I see this as a simple way for Aramark to work with us.”

The resolution also instructs that discrepancy between information understood by ASBSU members and Aramark’s contractual obligations must be addressed by Dining Services, and efforts to mitigate future contract related violations will be taken. The resolution passed unanimously through ASBSU on Feb. 26 and Bryan is now working with fellow students to push his initiative through Boise State.

Riley McCrady, a junior elementary education major, is one of the students working alongside Bryan and believes that credit should be given where credit is due.“It’s a student voice that’s making a difference,” McCrady said.

Creating a motion to implement transparency between Dining Services and students is the focus of Bryan’s resolution, where his overarching goal is to inspire more students to know it is possible to create change and initiatives on campus.

“That’s something I think is a greater issue for ASBSU,” Bryan said. “It’s just showing students that we can actually make change and then trying to attract students to do the same.”

“This [resolution]is great; we can do this,” said Nicole Nimmons, associate vice president for Campus Services during a meeting regarding the next steps for the resolution. “But is there a bigger intent here? Are we aiming for a target or just throwing darts?”

In response to Nimmon’s question, Bryan explained his belief that this resolution would be an easy way to both increase transparency between Boise State University and the students as well as lay the groundwork for future collaborations.

“It’s also kind of a check-in to see, ‘Are students able to create these substantive ‘dart’ changes, especially in cases where the substantive changes are relatively easy to kind of install into the campus?’” Bryan said. “Because I think if we don’t have the ability to make those dart changes then the viability of any kind of larger change is really called into question.”

Both Nimmons and Meaghan Compton, assistant director for Campus Services, are working accordingly to implement Bryan’s resolution by the end of the Spring 2020 semester.

“This is something we want to have sustainable [and]long term,” Compton said.

Emails from Dining Services on food inspections will be expected to be sent out at the end of each semester and will include the location, date of inspection(s), critical violation(s) and description(s) as well as corrective plan(s) of action.