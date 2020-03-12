ASBSU hosts Meet the Mayor with Lauren McLean

he Associated Students of Boise State University (ASBSU) hosted Boise’s newly elected Mayor Lauren McLean at the Boise State Alumni and Friends Center on March 9. McLean gave brief remarks on her plans in office and engaged with students who attended the event.

McLean is Boise’s first female mayor and is a Boise State alumna with a master’s in public administration and an emphasis in environmental policy. During the event, the mayor discussed the city’s relationship with Boise State and its importance to her office.

“I think it’s so important that when I am thinking about how I work with council and staff and citizens throughout this community, to create a city for everyone that is truly a 21st-century city,” Mclean said. “The university and her students and her professors are all a really big part of that [and]we want to create opportunities, so you stay here and build your lives here.”

McLean emphasized a need for changes in transportation with the growing population throughout Boise. She is looking to extend bus services, including buses running every 15 minutes, running public transportation past 9 p.m. and having bus services on Sunday.

But McLean is looking beyond road travel. During the event, she mentioned the need for pathways and regional transit to help connect people commuting in and out of the city.

“I think it would be amazing to live in Caldwell, be able to jump on a train and come to work in Boise and then head back,” McLean said. “I think it would be amazing to live in Boise and spend the weekend visiting Caldwell.”

Looking forward to Boise’s future, McLean also discussed placing an emphasis on addressing climate change.

“I really believe that the key to our strong economy, in the long run, is addressing the opportunities that come from climate change and creating a space where clean energy policies and innovation that creates solutions to address the challenges of climate actually can create the next economy for us that we can export,” McLean said.

McLean has placed a strong emphasis on engaging the community and creating a city for everyone.

“I consider Boise State students to be Boise residents and my constituents,” McLean said. “I want to make sure that everything we are doing as a city is creating a community that welcomes our students, so that when you graduate you want to stay so that you feel comfortable getting involved in the community while you’re a student.”

ASBSU has been dedicated to being more involved in local politics this year and decided to host this event as a follow-up to their Oct. 2019 mayoral debate, according to ASBSU government relations officer Morgan Brummund.

“Hopefully, in the long term, this is just going to increase the connection we have with the city and our ability to work together as students and then the university as a whole and then the mayor’s office,” Brummund said.

Brummund sees the university and city growing quickly and recognizes the importance of students and the city working together during these changes.

“I think that the mayor is very attentive to the student voice,” Brummund said. “She is also a Boise State alum, so I think that she already has a lot of connections here which is important.”

Other students came to the event to get a better understanding of the city’s politics, like Kenny Houston, a junior environmental studies major. Houston feels McLean’s discussion about Boise’s future was refreshing.

“I came to this event not knowing exactly what to expect,” Houston said. “However, it was good to figure out what the mayor’s stance is. Hearing her plans for clean energy initiative is amazing and I believe that that is the direction that really everyone in the world needs to adopt and the direction everyone is going.”