ASBSU announces election results for 2020-21 team

The 2020-21 Associated Students of Boise State University (ASBSU) elected executive team has been announced. Voter turnout was 885 students this year, which is 5.9% of Boise State’s student population, according to an email sent by ASBSU.

The position of president and vice president was decided by only five votes with Carolina Zamudio and Shyanne Massie winning with 324 votes, 37.03% of those who voted.

Angel Cantu and Cambree Kanala received 319 votes, 36.46% of voters and Astrid Wilde and Ann Snelgrove received 177 votes, 20.23% of those who voted for the president and vice president roles.

Ryann Banks ran unopposed for the vice president of the Inclusive Excellence Student Council (IESC) and earned 749 votes out of the 885 people who voted for the position. In the race for secretary of academic affairs, Halima Hamud won with 453 votes, 52.55% of those who voted, and Leah Pinto received 367 votes, or 42.53%.

Kayla Magana received 481 votes, or 56.65%, to win the position of secretary of student organizational affairs, while Shelby Hickey received 315 votes, 37.1% of those who voted.

The constitutional changes presented on the ballot received 676 votes in favor of the changes, which was 76.99% of all voters. Due to the passing of the constitutional convention’s changes, the structure of ASBSU will be changing.

The inauguration of the new candidates will take place virtually on April 23 at 5 p.m. More information will become public in the days before the event.