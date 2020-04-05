As the season abruptly closes, Boise State men’s golf appreciates seniors’ impact

Boise State men’s golf was just three competitions away from their conference tournament when the unthinkable happened: the Mountain West and the rest of the NCAA decided to cancel the remainder of the winter and spring sports seasons out of health and safety concerns surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.

Despite the heartbreaking cancellation, the Broncos are happy with how they performed in the shortened season they had, and the seniors are appreciative of their careers as Boise State Broncos.

In what turned out to be the last tournament of the year for Boise State’s men’s golf team, the Broncos placed sixth out of 16 teams at the Bandon Dunes Championship. Placing sixth meant finishing ahead of San Jose State, helping them to jump a few spots in the overall standings in Division I golf.

Unlike most sports, the men’s golf season spans across both the fall and the spring. They played three tournaments in the fall and would have finished their season in May with the Mountain West Championship and any postseason appearances, such as the NCAA Championship.

“One of the big goals of our team was to make it to the postseason. I know that has been the goal of our team for every team that I have been here for,” said senior Brian Humphreys.

Photo courtesy of Craig Lawson.

Five of the 10 members of the Boise State men’s golf team are seniors. Many of these seniors had high hopes for their final year and were aiming to achieve their goals before their season was cut short. For senior Connor Johnstone, the end was blindsiding.

“It has been surreal in the sense that, when I got here as a freshman, I just thought I was going to have a 20-year career here. I never thought it was going to end,” Johnstone said prior to the NCAA’s spring sports cancellation. “Playing at Bandon, I realized I only have three tournaments left…if we even play with the coronavirus going around.”

With the large senior class departing, many spots will be opening up for incoming freshmen and possible transfer students to fill. The five seniors have paved a way for the incoming players to excel in the ways they want to.

“[The seniors are a] really good group of guys that I have really enjoyed having on my team,” said head coach Dan Potter. “Mason [Schulze], Brian and Connor will have left this program in a dramatically different and better place than they have arrived.”

Johnstone and Humphreys were the leaders on the team this year for many reasons, one of which being their four-year status at Boise State. According to Potter, the two standout seniors also had a great attitude on the course.

“Brian has won some tournaments and has the lowest career stroke score in school history. He also has an awesome GPA and is a really good guy…” Potter said. “Connor has had his ups and downs golf-wise, but from an attitude standpoint and loving being a Bronco and being an awesome team guy, I couldn’t have asked for better guys to leave a mark on the program.”

The seniors will look to the junior class below them to keep the ball rolling when they are no longer there to help. Despite their season coming to an abrupt end, the seniors have certainly passed the torch for the next generation of Boise State golf leaders.