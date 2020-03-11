Art on campus encompasses creative culture

Every single day, thousands of students from all walks of life come to campus to further their education. Yet, as we hustle from classroom to classroom, one campus component may be overlooked, and that is the countless pieces of artwork that are sometimes, quite literally, under our feet.

Fonda Portales, university art curator and collections manager, discussed how many people expect art to only be in the Center for Visual Arts. However, art is scattered all over campus and can be found in a number of unexpected places students may not know about.

According to Portales, art is important to the everyday experience and the study-focused life of students, so Boise State strives to make it available.

“We get in the habit of thinking art should be right in front of us,” Portales said. “We don’t think we have to work for it, or we think art should just be directly shown to us.”

However, this is why her favorite art piece on campus is “Fledgling,” made by past faculty sculptor Kober. This piece reminds Portales to look up and outside of her immediate surroundings.

Gwyn Hervochon, librarian and archivist in the special archives unit of the library, said that there is a huge collection of art books, original art pieces and expansive art history housed within the library that many students are unaware of, and her desire to get students involved with these materials.

“Students might walk past artwork every day and not really take note of it, or think too much about how it got there or the story behind it, and that happens here all the time,” Hervochon said. “People don’t know Special Collections and Archives is here and that they can come and use it.”

According to Hervochon, there is a reading room students can use that is climate-controlled to preserve materials. No appointment is necessary, and even if students are not sure of exactly what they are looking for, their staff is eager to help them figure out what that may be.

Even though Hervochon has now been within this unit of the library for six years, she admitted that she still finds new pieces of art housed within the Special Archives, and the possibilities are endless.

“Once you start digging a little deeper, you find these treasures,” Hervochon said. “There’s so much artwork, and even though we’re not an art museum, there’s a lot to see.”

Sue Latta, a lecturer in the School of Arts, has an interactive art piece titled “Periaktos” displayed in the Student Union Building (SUB), containing three 7-foot tall columns that spin to continuously create a changing mix of images and representations.

According to Latta, the biggest advice she could give to students is to slow down and take a look around.

In both the Brady and Lincoln garages, artwork made by students is displayed in the stairwells, to aid in the functionality of remembering where cars are parked, as well as being aesthetically pleasing.

According to Portales, students are also currently working on a project titled “Creative Routes,” which is the design of new bike paths that will aid riders with navigating traffic, as well as provide artwork right beneath their tires.

“I would love the students to notice, to be in awe, of all the things available to them on campus,” Latta said. “We walk with our heads down and we don’t really notice our surroundings, and we need to put our head up every once in a while.”