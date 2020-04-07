April 6-7: Idaho COVID-19 Updates

Correction made at 11:00 a.m.: The original article stated Idaho had 83 deaths, which is false. The article has been updated to reflect the correct data.

Idaho is reporting 1,170 positive cases and 13 deaths from COVID-19 as of April 6.* 87 of the total cases are from health care workers.

Blaine County has the highest number of cases per capita (100,000 people) in the nation, with 423 cases and a population of about 23,000. Blaine charts with 1921 cases per capita, which is a rate that determines the concentration of cases to compare it with other counties.

Ada County has 419 cases, but only 92 per capita compared to Blaine. Canyon County has 104 cases at 48 per capita.

The CDC is reporting 330,891 cases and 8,910 deaths in the U.S.

*State data is updated at 5 p.m. MT daily.

Recent campus news:

Boise State’s pass/fail grade system

Students can opt-in at the end of the semester to change any grade above a C- to a “Pass” that will not affect their GPA.

Parking passes

Due to the closure of campus to all students through the end of the spring semester, the Boise State Department of Public Safety will be offering 25% refunds to all 2019-2020 permit pass holders, according to an email sent by the Department of Public Safety.

Additional cases on and near campus

Boise State confirmed that there are cases in on-campus student housing and housing complexes near campus on April 2.

Recent statewide news:

Idaho’s primary election will remain on May 19 but be conducted by mail. You must request an absentee ballot to vote; register here for a mail-in ballot here.

The State Board of Education has extended the soft school closure for the remainder of the school year. The board meets again on April 13 to reexamine the status of the virus and the option for Idaho schools to potentially reopen.

The board heard from the presidents of four-year institutions who have expressed concern about enrollment and “serious financial challenges,” according to the April 6 press release.

Gov. Brad Little is holding a live press conference on April 9 on Idaho Public Television from 8–9 p.m. MST to answer questions regarding the coronavirus.