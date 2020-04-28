April 27 update: Idaho State Board of Education holds special board meeting

During the special Idaho State Board of Education meeting on April 27, a discussion was held regarding the Emergency Higher Education funds provided by the CARES Act. An application for higher education is available for the institution’s students as well as the universities.

At least 50% of the funds have to be used for emergency financial aid grants to its students, which allocated $36 million to higher education.

Dani Dunstan, Idaho State University’s chief of staff, discussed the universities receiving new guidance from the Board of Education.

“The institutions continue to navigate the crisis with focus on student success, effective communication and recovery preparedness,” Dunstan said. “The institutions continued their efforts on finalizing their CARES funding methodology to determine how those funds will be allocated directly to students and how that will go out to students.”

With Gov. Brad Little’s Idaho Rebound plan, the institutions hope to be back and are planning on phased reentry that is compliant with the governor’s plan. Boise State University President Marlene Tromp was in attendance, appearing on screen with a Boise State flag background.

“I think a lot of students were so heartbroken when they lost what was the traditional ceremony that they expected, but I think they’re just going to be so awestruck by the kinds of things that the faculty, staff and all my colleagues have done to really make this [virtual commencement]special and to connect with the students,” Tromp said.

Idaho State Board of Education President Debbie Critchfield noted the board’s understanding that colleges of Idaho are considering ending employee contracts or making modifications to contracts in order to balance the universities’ budgets.

“We’re appreciative of the efforts that the presidents are making and their teams,” Critchfield said. “And that our board is supportive of institutions revealing what is allowable and making those management decisions to sustain their core mission, which is educating students.”