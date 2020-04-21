April 21: Idaho COVID-19 Updates

As of April 21, Idaho has reported 1,739 total COVID-19 cases and 48 deaths. The Idaho Division of Public Health has reported 660 recovered cases; these are confirmed cases of patients that are still alive after 30 days after diagnosis.

While Idaho has seen a decrease in newly reported COVID-19 cases, Gov. Brad Little last week extended the stay-at-home order to April 30. Little’s press conference last week also announced they will amend the original order to allow non-essential businesses to reopen with curbside pickup and delivery options. The order will be reexamined on April 30.

In response to Little’s extension, over a thousand people gathered at the capitol building to protest against the stay-at-home order, according to KTVB. Those attending violated both the stay-at-home order and social distancing order.

Boise State has suspended most on-campus events through July 5. An update to the remainder of summer events will be given on June 11.

Boise State’s New Student Programs has shifted all new student orientations to a virtual format. New student and bronco family orientations will contain the same information as traditional orientations.

President Marlene Tromp sent an email to faculty and staff announcing mandatory furloughs for 12-month contracted employees. This does not apply to student employees. Tromp estimated a 10 million dollar revenue loss due to campus closure. More information about furloughs can be found here.

Reminder: You must request an absentee ballot for the May 19 primary election. Register to vote or request an absentee ballot online.