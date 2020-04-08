Alyssa Genia and her cat showcase the bond between students and their support animals

Walking through the quad, it is often easy to spot students walking with a dog sporting a vest. With a “do not pet” or “working” sign on their vest, one might wonder why they cannot pet a cute golden retriever. While service and support animals are fairly common on campus, there is much more about them than meets the eye.

Alyssa Genia, a freshman criminal justice major, has had Kaos, her emotional support animal (ESA), since Oct. 2014. Genia says that after having Kaos for many years, she has formed a special bond with him.

“[Kaos] can sense when I’m upset and sad,” Genia said. “He understands it. When he senses that, he comes to lay by me and he’ll push up against me and purr or he’ll even attach to my arm. Service animals can be trained to do that, to know when their owner is having a panic attack, but ESAs just know.”

When moving onto campus, Genia worried about getting permission to keep Kaos in campus housing.

“It ended up being pretty easy,” Genia said. “I had to go to the Educational Access Center (EAC) and then I had to get an interview with someone down there. Then I just needed to get a letter from a counselor, which was easy for me. I already have a counselor, and she just had to send over a letter saying why I needed this accommodation.”

There are some important differences between service animals and ESAs. A service dog has a specific job that it was trained for in order to aid their owner in regards to a physical, mental or emotional disability. Support animals, however, are more of a companion that can provide therapeutic help to their owner with an emotional disability.

Allison Gonzalez is the lead access coordinator for the EAC. Gonzalez helps students get their ESAs approved with the college by conducting interviews with them and contacting the students’ counselors.

“In order for an animal to be considered a support animal, they need to essentially alleviate one or more identified symptoms of the person,” Gonzalez said.

Support animals can help their owner in a number of ways, but this also depends on individual needs.

“Sometimes they help improve motivation, sometimes just forcing the person to get up, get into a routine like feeding the animal,” Gonzalez said. “They can also help in social situations; if [the person]has some social anxiety where it’s really difficult for them to go out and be around people when they have the animal the focus is on the animal, not them. It really depends on the person, so [ESAs] really help all across the board.”

Support animals can also help someone stay grounded and reduce panic attacks. Along with this assistance, they can alleviate loneliness along with other symptoms of depression.

Gonzalez stresses the importance of the animal’s safety, as well as the safety of the students.

“The whole picture needs to be taken into consideration, both the benefit for the student and the benefit for the animal,” Gonzalez said. “Closely assessing the animal is important. Is it in the best interest of the animal to live on campus? Can you, as a college student, devote the time necessary for the animal? You need to understand that the animal is also a living being and it’s not just there for you, you need to be there for the animal, too.”

ESAs help a number of students on campus stay healthy in various aspects of their lives. While these animals’ jobs are not the same as those of service animals, they can be just as important. They can help their owners deal with mental health issues in a way that other people often cannot.