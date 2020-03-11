A new bill being proposed by Rep. Christy Zito passed the House

A new bill being proposed by Rep. Christy Zito recently passed through the Idaho House of Representatives. House Bill 516 would amend the existing laws regarding concealed guns and other concealed weapons. The major change this bill focuses on is extending the laws to out-of-state residents.

Should this bill pass, United States citizens that are visiting Idaho will be allowed to concealed carry a gun or other weapons just as current Idaho residents are able to do. As long as the gun or other weapon is not visible to other visitors and residents, a United States citizen can have it on their person.

To open carry means the weapon is visible on the person, such as on a person’s waistband. Concealed carry means the weapon is not visible and others would not know the person had it on them, such as a weapon in a person’s inner coat pocket.

Rep. Zito is the floor sponsor of this bill and a strong advocate for the 2nd Amendment. After announcing her candidacy for Idaho Senate, Zito’s main argument was that conservative legislature is often ignored by the Senate. She is promising the people that she will work towards changing this law and, even though she is not a senator yet, she is already trying to prove herself.

“My children have all been taught how to shoot a gun,” Zito said in a press release. “I look forward to the day when my children can pass the same heritage along to my grandchildren. As societal conflicts, both domestically and internationally continue to escalate, I cannot imagine an America where our fundamental constitutional rights, like the right to keep and bear arms, should not be fiercely protected.”

There are separate rules and regulations for carrying weapons on campus. People on Boise State University’s campus are allowed to conceal carry guns or other weapons as long as the carrier follows several restrictions the campus has in place.

The places on campus that it is not legal to carry a gun, with or without the enhanced license, are Boise State University’s dormitories or residence halls and buildings of public entertainment that have a seating capacity of at least 1,000 people. Some of these places include Albertsons Stadium, ExtraMile Arena, the Student Union Building and the Bronco Gym.

“The only time guns are allowed on campus is if and when a person has the enhanced license and they are not in one of the designated areas that Boise State has prohibited carry,” said Tana Monroe, director of security and event services for Boise State Public Safety.

Critics of House Bill 516 are concerned that this bill is not in the best interest of every city in Idaho. Rep. John Gannon feels like gun laws should be more hyper-localized, rather than made for the whole state.

“I believe in local control and that it is appropriate to have separate control [from the state],” Gannon said. “Big cities are different [from]more rural areas, and university communities are different than predominantly hunting areas. This is a concern that should be taken care of locally instead of statewide.”