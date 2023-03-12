Going Dancing: Boise State men’s basketball set to participate in 2023 March Madness Tournament

The Boise State men’s basketball is set to play in back-to-back NCAA Tournaments for just the second time in program history.

The Broncos were placed as the No. 10 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will face No. 7 seed Northwestern in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

This will be the fourth time Boise State head coach Leon Rice has taken the Broncos to the NCAA Tournament, and just the ninth time in program history.

Though the Broncos have gone 0-8 in their NCAA Tournament appearances, the team is ready to break the streak.

Boise State went 24-9 and 13-5 in Mountain West play during the season and earned three Quad 1 victories: Texas A&M, Utah State and San Diego State.

The Broncos will open up March Madness play against Northwestern on March 16 in Sacramento, California.

Northwestern ​​concluded their 2023 season 21-11 overall and 12-8 in the Big Ten conference.

With their 2023 NCAA tournament berth, the Wildcats will look to become the fifth school since 1985 to win a first-round game in each of its first two NCAA tournament appearances.

After two hard fought battles in the Mountain West tournament, the Broncos will come into the tournament with much needed rest and preparation unlike last year, when the team came off fresh of a Mountain West conference tournament victory and lost to Memphis in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

If Boise State wins their contest against Northwestern, they will compete against the winner of the UCLA/UNC Asheville game on March 18.