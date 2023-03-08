Boise State secures Tropical Smoothie Café NIL deals for quarterback Taylen Green and outside hitter Jordan Miller

The “Best Institutional NIL Program” in the country strikes again after securing name, image and likeness deals for two more athletes.

Boise State announced on Feb. 23 that quarterback Taylen Green (football) and outside hitter Jordan Miller (volleyball) are teaming up with Tropical Smoothie Café.

“We are thrilled to be teaming up with two of Boise State’s most outstanding athletes,” said Tropical Smoothie Café owner Michelle Pukash. “Jordan and Taylen will amplify our existing tie to Boise State Athletics and introduce our healthy food and smoothies to their Bronco following.”

Although both athletes have different personalities and skill sets, the franchise plans to play to each of their strengths with these new deals.

Green’s deal with Tropical Smoothie Café primarily focuses on utilizing his likeness in person. The star quarterback will make public appearances at a local location and details will be released at a later date.

“I am very excited to partner with a company whose product I use and believe in,” Green said. “Some of my favorite post-workout recovery meals and snacks are the smoothies and food at Tropical Smoothie Café. This will be a fun and authentic partnership.”

While Green will be utilizing his likeness in person, Miller will be providing social media help for the franchise. She plans to create promotions for Tropical Smoothie Café through her personal accounts and on the franchise’s Instagram account, @tscidaho, according to Boise State Athletics.

“I am a huge fan of Tropical Smoothie Café,” Miller said. “I am grateful that the franchise sees value in me as an ambassador and as a content creator. This is a unique opportunity that allows me to not only promote a business I am genuinely passionate about, but also provides hands-on experience helping a brand with their marketing, which is something I want to do more of in the future.”