OPINION: Public library resources are underutilized

I’ve checked out books and movies from public libraries since I was a small child. It was easier for my mom to rent books for free rather than buy me new ones every few days after I would inevitably fly through them.

I also have fond memories of the library organizing events like reading workshops and coloring competitions, and as an adult, I’ve learned that public libraries still have a lot of other attractions outside of letting visitors rent media.

Public libraries offer several resources and programs both online and in person that any library card holder can use. On top of just checking out books, movies, video games and CDs, libraries give back to their communities by connecting people and making it easier to further educate and better themselves.

The biggest benefit is that people can save money with these resources. In the past when I’ve rented books and other media from the library, my receipt gave a total of how much money I had saved in the year by checking these things out instead of buying them.

People not only save money on the things they check out through the library but also with lesser-known services that these libraries provide, which normally cost a ton, that are free or have very inexpensive fees.

Both the Meridian Library District and Boise Public Library have useful and accessible programs and tools that any member of the community can use (as long as they have a library card).

The Meridian Library District has an extensive list of community resources that can be found on their website. Among these resources are the ability to reserve a room for things like studying or video conferencing, 3D printing, and information on programs such as IdahoSTARS that helps families find quality child care.

There is also the option to rent American Girl Dolls with their full kits for those with children in their lives. People can also gain access to Kanopy, a streaming service for movies, documentaries, foreign films, classic cinema, independent films and educational videos they can watch from home, just by logging in with their library ID. Each card gives the user four credits per month (one credit is worth one film).

[Photo of the Boise Public Library.]

Photo courtesy of Don Day

The Boise Public Library is another source with valuable community resources such as Lawyers in the Library, a mental health coordinator and outreach resource pop-ups.

According to an article from ContractsCounsel, the cost of lawyer fees for consultations will range from about $250 an hour to $350 an hour on average in the U.S. The Idaho Volunteer Lawyers Program recruits lawyers from local communities who volunteer their time and knowledge to help low-income families and individuals that can’t afford to pay for these services.

These free clinics are held at the Main Library every first Tuesday of the month and offer the chance to receive advice and counsel on civil legal matters.

The outreach resources provided are for those experiencing homelessness and need assistance with housing assessments, referrals to services, case management, problem-solving and general questions. There are many different days and times to access the specialists that provide these services that can be found on the Boise Public Library website.

Boise Public Library’s mental health coordinator Ashley Hammond helps residents in the community connect with resources like housing referrals, utility relief, navigating government benefits and more. Although she doesn’t provide counseling, she uses her expertise to connect individuals and families in the library with agencies and resources in the community that meet their needs.

Ashley’s office hours and contact info can be found on the Boise Public Library website.

For people who don’t already have a library card it’s pretty easy to sign up. For the Meridian Library District, all you need is to stop by one of their locations with a Photo ID and proof of your current address to complete the registration.

For the Boise Public Library, you can register online or in person with the same materials.They also have other options for those that don’t meet the criteria for a resident library card.

For those who already have a library card, make sure to check out what programs and resources your library provides and take advantage of them today.