Mountain West Awards: Three men’s basketball players named in All-Mountain West Honors

Three members of the Boise State men’s basketball team were selected for this year’s All-Mountain West Honors.

Tyson Degenhart led the team in honors as he was named to the All-Mountain West First Team.

This is the first time Degenhart has been named to an all-conference team after garnering honorable mention honors as a freshman last season.

The sophomore forward is the fifth Bronco to garner first-team All-Mountain West Honors from the media, and the first since Derrick Alston, Jr., in 2021.

Degenhart has had an impressive 2022-23 season.

He is averaging 15.1 points per game on 59.3% shooting from the field in conference play. His 5.2 rebounds per game in Mountain West games is second on the team, while his 31 assists are third on the squad.

Degenhart has nine games with at least 10 points and five rebounds in conference play to go along with a pair of double doubles.

Max Rice and Marcus Shaver Jr. followed up as they were named to the third team in a vote among media members who cover the league.

This is the first time Rice has been named to an all-conference team. Rice is averaging 15.9 points per game in conference play with four 20-point games against Mountain West opponents.

The redshirt senior is averaging a career-high 35.1 minutes per game and is shooting 45.9% from the field. Rice is one of just two players in the Mountain West to shoot 45.5% from three with at least 46 makes in conference play.

Being placed on the third-team All-Mountain West can be seen as a bit of a “snub” to many Broncos fans.

Despite the competitive nature of the Mountain West conference and the incredible players that are within the conference, it is hard to give everyone the top prize of first-team.

Shaver wraps up his last year as a Bronco with third-team All-Mountain West honors after being named to the second team last season.

The fifth-year guard is averaging 12.5 points per game, 5.1 rebounds per game and leads Boise State in assists (61) and steals (21) in Mountain West conference games.

Head coach Leon Rice also got a nod of approval from the media panel for coach of the year, as one vote was casted for him.