Stay safe this spring break: National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week

This year’s National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week falls during Boise State’s spring break: March 20-24. Though many students celebrate spring break or their 21st birthday without alcohol, it’s important to know the facts of how to do so safely and legally.

Boise State Students don’t drink as much as you think! 40% actually choose not to. First and foremost, drink only if you want to; don’t let others dictate your choice. If you are of age and choose to drink, we’ve included some helpful information to keep in mind in order to stay safe and make healthier choices.

Binge drinking is defined as five drinks for males, four drinks for females, or excessive drinking that brings your BAC to .08% within two hours. The human body can process one alcoholic beverage per hour, so this is a good limit to keep in mind. Some ways to prevent binge drinking are to set a safe limit, pace yourself and keep track of your drinks.

Eating a meal before drinking and staying hydrated are effective at mitigating binge drinking as well. Avoid drinking on an empty stomach and alternate drinks with water. Have a plan to get home that doesn’t include impaired drinking, like having a designated driver or using a ride service. DUIs are costly — socially, legally and emotionally — with Idaho’s penalties being up to a $1,000 fine and six months in jail.

Lastly, know the signs of alcohol poisoning (PUBS) and call 911 if you see them:

Puking while passed out

Unresponsive to shaking

Breathing is irregular, slow, shallow, or stopped

Skin is blue, cold, or clammy

Whether you’ve already turned 21 or are about to, the Office of the Dean of Students wants to support you in making lasting memories on milestone college birthdays. This 21st Birthday Party is going to be a celebration to remember! Throw on your best 70s disco throwback outfit and join us for mocktails, cake, the grooviest photo booth and games! Party with us in the Student Union Building Game Center from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. on March 15.