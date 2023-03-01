Storm the Court: Boise State defeats No. 18 San Diego State 66-60 on a historic senior night

The Boise State men’s basketball team knocked off No. 18 San Diego State 66-60 on Feb. 28 in one of the Broncos’ biggest games of the season.

“I don’t remember a better win in here (ExtraMile Arena),” head coach Leon Rice said. “We just beat a heck of a team. That team can beat anyone and they have … and they’re playing great.”

In a true story of redemption, the Broncos made another case as to why Boise State is a basketball school.

After the devastating 52-72 loss to the Aztecs at the beginning of February, the Broncos searched for redemption.

“If you could draw up a perfect situation, that was this game,” sophomore forward Tyson Degenhart said.

The game was a battle to the end, with both sides fighting vigorously for control.

In the first half, the Aztecs maintained control throughout. Despite both teams going 40% from the field, the Aztecs had a defensive power that dominated the floor.

With aggressive rebounds, numerous steals and clutch shot-making, the Aztecs forged a 30-27 lead over the Broncos entering half time.

“Our issues are our issues, until we fix them,” head coach Leon Rice said. “We don’t have a chance against San Diego State if you can rebound with them.”

The starting lineup to begin the half, however, looked different for the Broncos.

Senior forward Lukas Milner started in place of junior forward Chibuzo Agbo for the night’s game.

After proving to be a crucial player for the Broncos throughout the last few games, Milner’s starting spot was encouraged by many.

“He’s been doing good,” Leon Rice said. “It gave us some power on the bench too with Buzo … [Milner] earned that opportunity and the guys supported.”

The Broncos came out in the second half with much more physicality than the first half.

[Senior guard Max Rice and fifth-year forward Naje Smith compete against the San Diego State Aztecs.]

Corissa Campbell | The Arbiter

“It felt like we all finally came together and said no more,” fifth-year forward Naje Smith said. “We all took it very personally that they weren’t going to score in the end. It was a credit to all of our guys. Their toughness showed through that they were battling and battling.”

However, taking down a ranked opponent is never easy, and it certainly isn’t any easier when that opponent has very few weaknesses.

The Aztecs are composed of well rounded and well-developed veterans who not only defend astronomically well, but can also make tough shots when they matter most.

Despite the efforts on the Broncos’ behalf, the Aztecs held a nine-point advantage with just over six minutes remaining in the contest.

With nearly every big shot the Broncos made, the Aztecs seemed to have an answer.

“They’re ballers, no doubt, they’re a good team,” Leon Rice said. “Our guys just responded with mental toughness … It takes a lot not to get discouraged on those … when a team answers and quiets the crowd.”

As the Broncos trailed 52-60 with under five minutes remaining, the team took the reins and didn’t look back.

The Broncos established a 14-0 scoring run to close out the 66-60 win over No. 18 San Diego State.

With a win over a ranked opponent, the Broncos seem to be in reach of a berth in the NCAA tournament.

“A huge win,” senior guard Max Rice said. “That, in my opinion, secures us in the NCAA tournament. And if it doesn’t, then there’s a lot of things wrong with that tournament.”

With this win, the Broncos are now 23-7 overall and 13-4 in the Mountain West, retaining sole possession of second place in the conference standings.

Home court advantage has been a theme for the Broncos this season, as they have won nine straight home games.

Thanks to the sold out crowd at ExtraMile Arena, there was not one moment of silence.

“I think the crowd was amazing tonight,” Max Rice said. “We really fed off that.”

The fans also stormed the court and celebrated with the players and fellow fans.

THEY'RE STORMING THE COURT IN BOISE 🔥



Boise State knocks off No. 18 San Diego State for its first win over a ranked opponent since 2015 and the Broncos celebrate in style 👏



(via @CBSSportsCBB)pic.twitter.com/aFXWSgRp5B — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 1, 2023

‘’It was just great to see all the fans and all the students,” Degenhart said. “Just how happy we all were … those opportunities don’t always come around every day and so we took advantage of it and it was a lot of fun. A lot of pictures taken, a lot of happy fans, a happy team.”

As the Broncos celebrated the victory, they also bid farewell to their graduating seniors.

Four Broncos were commemorated prior to tip-off: Lukas Milner, Marcus Shaver Jr., Max Rice and Naje Smith.

“I didn’t want to get emotional when those guys were coming out,” Leon Rice said. “You have that moment where you’re like, ‘Oh, no more Naje. Are you kidding me?’ But there’s a lot ahead of us … they’re better than the sum of their parts. They’re good talent. They’re a great team. That’s the best way to put it.”

Despite having one year of eligibility remaining, Max Rice was honored in the celebration because “you never know,” Max Rice said.

The Broncos will wrap up conference play in Logan, Utah, against Utah State on March 4.