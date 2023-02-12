Women’s basketball forward Abby Muse sets record for all-time career blocks in Boise State history

Junior forward Abby Muse etched herself into the record books after becoming the Boise State women’s basketball team’s all-time career block leader.

The accomplishment came during the Broncos’ 62-58 victory over the Nevada Wolf Pack Thursday, Feb. 2.

“It feels crazy, which is super cliché to say,” Muse said about setting the all-time block record. “It makes this win even sweeter. To come out on the road and get a win that we battled for and then to get this accomplishment on top of it, I couldn’t ask for a better night.”

[Photo of junior forward Abby Muse.]

Elise Ledesma | The Arbiter

The 6-foot-3 forward came into the game with 138 career blocks and added six more blocked shots during the game to pass Stephanie Block’s block record of 142.

This accomplishment could not have been achieved without Muse’s monumental performance this season. Muse recorded 71 blocks this season alone. This ranks third in the NCAA behind Saint Louis center Brooke Flowers and Stanford forward Cameron Brink, and first in the Mountain West.

“She has great timing, and she’s obviously long and athletic,” head coach Gordy Presnell said about Muse. “It gives you a psychological advantage as a rim protector.”

Her 71 blocks also put her eight blocks away from breaking the record for most blocks in a single season at Boise State. Camille Redmon holds the current record after posting 77 blocks during the 2014-15 season.

Despite the great success she has gotten from her ability to force blocked shots, Muse only sees her blocking ability as another piece to her great playmaking ability.

“It’s just playing defense for me. It’s something I’ve always been able to do,” Muse said about forcing blocks. “It’s one of my assets, one of my strengths, so if one of my teammates needs help if they get beat, I’m gonna fly in there and try to help them.”